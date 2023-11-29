Official Rules for the 2024 TriNet PeopleForceX Pitch Competition Los Angeles
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. PARTICIPATION IN THE PITCH CONTEST CONSTITUTES YOUR AGREEMENT TO BE BOUND BY THESE OFFICIAL RULES. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
- Eligibility: The 2024 TriNet PeopleForceX (“TPFX”) Pitch Competition (the “Pitch Competition”) is open only to active companies, who are former or current client companies of TriNet or prospective companies, based in the United States, in good standing with their business registration in their domiciled state, and is available to present live, in person, the company’s pitch deck in front of an audience and a panel of judges.
- Agreement to Official Rules: By participating in the Pitch Competition, eligible companies indicate its full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules, and that the Sponsor’ and Judges’ decisions are final and binding. Receiving a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.
- Entry Period: The Entry Period begins on March 7, 2024 at 9:00am EST and ends on March 27, 2024, at 4:00pm EST. (the “Entry Period”). Entries submitted before and after the Entry Period will not be eligible. The Sponsor’s official computer time will the official record timekeeping for the Entry Period.
- How to Enter: There is no fee to enter and advance registration is required. Eligible companies can enter by completing an application located at here. The application must be completed in its entirety and be submitted during the Entry Period.
- Rules: The Sponsor shall select up to 5 eligible companies from the submission of entries made during the Entry Period who will present their pitch live in person at the Event (defined below) (“Participants”). The Sponsor shall have sole discretion in selecting Participants. The Pitch Competition shall be held on April 10, 2024, at WeWork Pacific Design Center - Red Building, 750 N San Vicente Blvd Ste 800, West Los Angeles CA (the “Event”). Participants are expected to be present at the whole duration of the Event. Participants shall present their pitch about their business live in person to a panel of judges. Participants can present on any of the following about their business: business concept or problem statement, business model, solutions and or innovations, marketing information and strategies, milestones achieve, and or competitive landscape. The presentation shall be no more than ten (10) minutes long. The presentation shall be in PowerPoint format and provided to the Sponsor prior to presentation by email to sponsorshipsevents@trinet.com or brought with you on the day of the Event. The Sponsor shall provide a laptop, screen, and microphone. There shall only be one pitch per Participant. Participants should be aware that their pitches will be presented in a public venue. Confidentiality is not guaranteed in any way. Participants should exclude sensitive or confidential information from their pitches and not include confidential material in your entries. The Pitch Competition may be recorded and rebroadcasted on the Sponsor’s and internal public channels.
- Prize: Judges shall determine, in its discretion, the winner of the Pitch Competition from the presenting Participants (“Winner”). Judges’ selection criteria may include innovation, uniqueness, market potential and demand, feasibility, scalability, quality of presentation, clarity of communication, team and expertise and passion. However, these selection criteria are not all inclusive and judges’ selection will be at their discretion. Winner will be announced at the end of the Pitch Competition at the Event.
- The Winner shall receive a prize of a credit of one year of administrative fees with a maximum credit of $5,000 for TriNet PEO services or up to $500 credit towards the fees for a TriNet HR Platform annual subscription. (“Prize”).
- If the Winner is not a current PEO, HR Platform, or HR Plus customer, then Winner shall have 120 days from day of Pitch Competition to sign on with TriNet for PEO services or HR Platform subscription to claim the Prize. The Winner must meet all requirements to qualify as a PEO or HR Platform customer and must sign a contract. If Winner does not sign up for either PEO services or HR Platform subscription within 120 days, then the Prize is forfeited.
- Any prize details will be determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion. Winner may not request cash or a substitute prize. Winner shall receive a Prize for either PEO services or HR Platform subscription but not both. Winner is responsible for paying any applicable income taxes and any and all other costs and expenses not listed. Sponsor shall in its sole discretion determine the actual credit amount of the administrative fees. Sponsor shall apply the Prize towards the administrative fee on future invoice(s). A prize may not be transferred and must be accepted as awarded. The Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize with another prize of equal or greater value if the prize is not available for any reason, as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion.
- The Prize approximate retail value for PEO services is dependent on the total one-year administrative fee but up to five thousand U.S. dollars ($5,000), and if HR Platform subscription, then the approximate retail value is five hundred U.S. dollars ($500).
- General Conditions: Participants may incur costs while participating in this Pitch Competition and are responsible for those costs, including but not limited to, travel to and from the Event, accommodations, and all other associated expenses. Participants warrant and represent to the Sponsor that they own all rights (including intellectual property) in the material they submit throughout the competition. Participants shall not engage with judges at any time before the Pitch Competition. Participants shall not engage with the Sponsor or its employees, except for registration, check-in, or for administrative purposes. The presenting individual(s) on behalf of Participants warrants that they are authorized to present on behalf of participating company. If the operation, security, or administration of the Pitch Competition is impaired in any way for any reason, the Sponsor may, in its sole discretion 1) suspend the Pitch Competition to address the impairment, and then resume the Pitch Competition in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules, or 2) award a prize to a winner in its sole discretion from the Participants who have already presented within twenty-four hours by email. The Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any eligible company 1) as it deems appropriate, 2) finds to be tampering with the operation of the Pitch Competition, 3) to be acting in violation of these Official Rules, or 4) acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. All decisions regarding an entry or Participant’s removal and or disqualification from the Pitch Competition are final. The judges’ decisions are final and binding. Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Pitch Competition may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Failure by the Sponsor to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. In the event of a dispute as to any entry, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the registrant. The Pitch Competition is subject to federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited.
- Release and Limitations of Liability: By participating in the Pitch Competition or participating at the Event including travel to the Event, or eligible company’s use or presentation of any materials for the Pitch Competition, eligible companies agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Pitch Competition or receipt or use of any prize, including, but not limited to (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Pitch Competition; (b) technical errors related to computers, servers, providers, social media platforms, or telephone or network lines; (c) errors in the administration of the Pitch Competition or the processing of entries; or (d) injury or damage to persons or property. Eligible companies further agree that in any cause of action, the Released Parties’ liability will be limited to the cost of participating in the Pitch Competition, and in no event, shall the Released Parties be liable for attorney’s fees. Eligible companies waive the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages.
- Privacy Policy and Publicity: Any information an eligible company submit as part of the Pitch Competition will be used for purposes of this Pitch Competition and treated in accordance with the Sponsor’s Privacy Policy. Except where prohibited, participation in the Pitch Competition constitutes an entrant’s consent to the Sponsor’s use of their name, likeness, voice, opinions, biographical information, and city/state of residence for promotional purposes in any media without further payment or consideration. The Pitch Competition including the oral presentation and winner announcement is open to attendees at the Event, virtual attendees’ live broadcast, and public postings. Any and all of the public sessions may be broadcasted to interested persons through promotion and media which may include print, radio, television, social media, and the internet. Any data or information discussed or divulged in the public session by Participants should be considered information that will likely enter the public realm, and Participants should not assume any right of confidentiality in any data or information discussed, divulged, or presented in this session.
- Use of Data: The Sponsor will be collecting personal and company data about eligible companies. Please review the Sponsor’s Privacy Policy. By participating in the Pitch Competition, eligible companies agree to the Sponsor’s collection and usage of their personal and company information. Eligible companies may be required to agree to receive marketing emails from the Sponsor or its affiliates to enter. The Sponsor may use eligible companies’ personally identifiable information to inform them of the Sponsor’s services, promotions and other matters targeted to eligible companies’ interests. Eligible companies may choose to stop receiving the Sponsor’s newsletter or marketing emails by following the unsubscribe instructions located here.
- Disputes: Except where prohibited, eligible companies agree that any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Pitch Competition or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in Alameda County, California. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, eligible companies rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the Sponsor in connection with the Pitch Competition, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules, which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than New York.
- Media: The Sponsor may photograph or record Participants and the presentation (“Media”), and the Sponsor may use Media at its sole discretion. Participants waive the right to claim any damages whatsoever. Participants may not photograph or record at any time during the Pitch Competition unless preapproved by the Sponsor. Participants release Sponsor for any and all claims as it arises with Media.
- Sponsor: The Pitch Competition is sponsored by TriNet USA, Inc., One Park Place, Suite 600, Dublin, California 94568 (the “Sponsor”). If sending notice to the Sponsor, proof of sending any communication to the Sponsor by mail shall not be deemed proof of receipt of that communication by the Sponsor. All questions or disputes regarding the Pitch Competition will be resolved by the Vice President, Brand and Digital Activation – Marketing.
- Results. To request the name of the winners, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to TriNet USA, Inc., Attn: Marketing/Events & Sponsorships, One Park Place, Suite 600, Dublin, California 94568. Requests must be received within four (4) weeks of the end of the Entry Period.