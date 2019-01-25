TriNet Reports Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2017 Results

Take our short assessment to find out if PEO or HR Plus may be the best fit for your business.
Our interactive ROI-estimate calculator helps you explore how much a PEO could reduce your HR costs.
The TriNet platform is one of the main reasons why we actually moved to and chose TriNet over other options. We believe that their technology was superior to everyone, that they were actively investing in it, and actively improving it.”
— Joseph Poma, Controller
For many companies, early fall is the time to start wrapping up any important end-of-year tasks and plan for what’s ahead in the new year. To help you stay on track, we’ve highlighted some things to keep in mind.
A handy checklist for many common year-end requirements and needs of HR managers.
The final session ties it all together. Heather McGowan shares how to lead when the future is unclear, priorities are shifting, and change is unrelenting.