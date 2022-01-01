HR from Startup to Scale

Austin Venture Association portfolio companies get preferred access to TriNet's full-service HR solutions, including up to 60%* off monthly admin fees.

Companies that Trust TriNet

Born out of Silicon Valley 30+ years ago, TriNet has a rich history helping thousands of amazing technology and life sciences companies.
surgicalsolutions
gemellibiotech
shotspotter
robokind
immertec
qualified
hiertual
kateeva

All-in-one HR

A comprehensive HR solution so you can focus on what's important - raising capital, launching innovative products and engaging your team
HR Expertise
HR Expertise

Manage HR with ease with help from an HR team that knows you and your business.

Risk Mitigation
Risk Mitigation

Help protect your business and gain peace-of-mind that complex employment-related regulations and compliance requirements are met.

Benefit Options
Benefit Options

Get access to big company benefits to help attract and retain the talent you need for innovation.

Technology Platform
Technology Platform

Manage HR in real-time with a comprehensive platform that helps your business scale.

Why TriNet

Discover how TriNet unleashes entrepreneurs from the administrative burdens of HR so they have the freedom they need to do the things they do best: make ideas real, grow businesses and make dreams come true. A TriNet HR solution makes your human resource capabilities endlessly scalable.

On average PEOs bring:

0%

annual return on investment

*Individual results may vary.
$1,775

per year savings per employee*

*National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) 2019. Individual results may vary.

HR for VC-backed companies

Every industry comes with its own distinct needs and challenges. At TriNet, we tailor our HR solutions to work for you.

Preferred Discounts - Unlock up to 60% off TriNet admin fees and access special offers with First Republic Bank, WeWork, AWS and more.

Equity Management – Simplify equity processing through our prebuilt integration with Carta.

International Services – Streamline the hiring process for foreign nationals with TriNet’s immigration services, giving you administrative support with work visa applications.

R&D Tax Credits – Receive expert support with processing your existing R&D Tax Credit claims with the IRS through payroll so you realize your credit claims with less hassle.

Industry Benchmarking – Gain access to compensation and benefits reports to help you stay competitive amongst your peer group.

Customer Stories

TriNet is a great solution for small to mid-size companies who are looking to provide their employees with access to a robust benefits package and an all-in-one HR solution.
Hannah Shore
Platform Director, Greycroft
Hannah Shore, Platform Director, Greycroft

Please fill out the registration form below. All fields are required.

©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Policy