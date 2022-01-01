Texas-based manufacturing startup, re:3D, provides affordable, life-size 3D printing that enables problem-solvers around the world to address their local needs. They manufacture the world’s most affordable large-scale 3D printer, Gigabot, for customers in more than 50 countries.

re:3D is mobilizing their global 3D print peers and customers to produce necessary healthcare equipment in response to COVID-19. They’re leveraging their Research and Development experience to prototype life-saving devices and personal protective equipment (PPE) that can be produced by 3D printers at no cost in order to fill supply gaps. re:3D is also designing hands-free door pulls, face shields and intubation boxes that can be produced by their customers and are then distributed to local hospitals and everyone on the front lines.

Learn more about how their 3D printing community is rising to the challenge.