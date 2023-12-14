CRC HomeDISC Assessment and Workshop

DISC Assessment and Workshop

Nurture your winning team with a behavior assessment tool based on personality traits
What is the DISC Assessment?

What is the DISC Assessment?

DISC is a behavior assessment tool which centers on four different personality traits: dominance, influence, steadiness, and conscientiousness. This transformational tool analyzes behavioral and communication styles in one comprehensive report across four dimensions of behavior:

  1. Response to problems and challenges
  2. Influence of others on respondents’ point of view
  3. Response to the pace of the environment
  4. Response to rules and procedures set by others
What is the DISC Workshop?

What is the DISC Workshop?

This consultative workshop is designed to complement the assessment and is a collaborative tool instrumental in building a highly functional team. During an interactive four-hour workshop, held either onsite or in a virtual environment, participants will:

  • Discover how behavior styles can impact actions and communication
  • Enhance learning of others behavioral and communication styles to improve understanding
  • Improve team collaboration through self and team awareness
  • Create an action plan for three to six months
  • Receive resources to continue the journey and implement increased knowledge
Why participate in the DISC Assessment and Workshop?

Why participate in the DISC Assessment and Workshop?

  • Behavioral research suggests that most effective people understand themselves—including their strengths and weaknesses—and use this knowledge to develop strategies to meet the demands of their environment.
  • The increased awareness of behavioral and communication styles assists in building high functioning teams and success through self-awareness.
  • The report can be used as part of a team building discovery process or to create self-awareness for developmental purposes.

I would like a TriNet consultant to contact me regarding DISC Assessment and Workshop.

This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.

These products and services may be an additional cost. Simply submit the form on each page and a TriNet representative will provide pricing if applicable.