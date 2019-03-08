CRC HomeCareer Transitions

Properly support and transition your employees exiting the organization
What is Career Transitions?

Transitioning individuals from your team is never an easy decision. Yet it is often a necessary one as businesses and industries evolve. TriNet’s Career Transitions workshop helps make the difficult process easier for both your organization and your displaced employee. The service can turn a sometimes challenging situation into a positive outcome by helping the departing team member focus on future opportunities and to find work more quickly. 

Your departing employees can benefit from:

  • Assistance with resume building, interview skills, and financial planning.
  • A demonstration of your commitment to them with professional off-boarding.
  • Affordable interactive coaching in small group settings.
Career Transitions workshops can help your organization when:

  • The workforce is being reduced or a reorganization is taking place.
  • A merger or acquisition leads to staffing cuts.
  • A high-level worksite employee or someone with long tenure must be terminated.
  • A high-risk or difficult worker is going to be terminated.
  • The organization wants to demonstrate goodwill by elevating a worksite employee’s severance package.
Workshops available for groups and individuals

Both Career Transitions workshops and one-on-one sessions are conducted by a Career Transition consultant, providing expert, results-oriented career search training.

  • Group Workshops - One-day, six-hour workshops are limited to 15 job seekers in order to ensure that participants receive high-quality, individual attention.
  • One-on-one sessions provide the job seeker with individual coaching.

