Help protect your business from allegations of harassment, discrimination & retaliation
This onsite and online training session explores the impact that discrimination and harassment can have on employees and the business environment. Our trainers reinforce practices that help create a positive work environment that is free from discrimination, harassment and retaliation.
During each session, best practice techniques are used as discussion starters which encourage participants to explore a wide range of issues. We leverage case studies, videos, and real-world examples to get participants involved. The unique responsibilities of supervisors and those of worksite employees are handled in separate sessions.
Key topics covered are: