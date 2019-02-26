CRC HomeRespect in the Workplace

Help protect your business from allegations of harassment, discrimination & retaliation
What is Respect in the Workplace Training?

This onsite and online training session explores the impact that discrimination and harassment can have on employees and the business environment. Our trainers reinforce practices that help create a positive work environment that is free from discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

What's included in this training?

During each session, best practice techniques are used as discussion starters which encourage participants to explore a wide range of issues. We leverage case studies, videos, and real-world examples to get participants involved. The unique responsibilities of supervisors and those of worksite employees are handled in separate sessions. 

Key topics covered are: 

  • Different types of sexual harassment. 
  • Review of workplace situations to help participants recognize sexual harassment. 
  • Creating a respectful workplace. 
  • Employees' rights relating to harassment, discrimination and retaliation. 
  • Employer’s role in protecting their employees’ individual rights.

