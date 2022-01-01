01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Audeze


The best thing about TriNet is the ease of use…It's a very easy platform to use.
Sankar Thiagasamudram
Founder & CEO
AUDEZE

COMPANY SIZE

20-99 Employees

INDUSTRY

Technology

LOCATION

Santa Ana, CA

Challenge and Solution

CHALLENGE

A leading U.S. audio company wanted to create headphones, not an HR department.

SOLUTION

Outsourcing their HR to TriNet helped alleviate Audeze’s HR concerns and allowed them to pursue creating the best possible audio experience.

Enabling audio experts to pursue the best possible experience and maufacturing growth.

Audeze is a leading high-end audio manufacturer based in California. They focus on manufacturing headphones that deliver the most accurate sound reproduction possible. Their facility in Santa Ana includes both offices and their factory—where all Audeze headphones are manufactured. With a goal of being the largest speaker manufacturer in the U.S., Audeze can’t afford to spend much time on the many aspects of HR. They are pleased to have TriNet as their single source solution for payroll (including PTO) and access to benefits (including their 401(k). They also appreciate how easy it is for them and their employees to work with the TriNet platform.

