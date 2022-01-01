Audeze is a leading high-end audio manufacturer based in California. They focus on manufacturing headphones that deliver the most accurate sound reproduction possible. Their facility in Santa Ana includes both offices and their factory—where all Audeze headphones are manufactured. With a goal of being the largest speaker manufacturer in the U.S., Audeze can’t afford to spend much time on the many aspects of HR. They are pleased to have TriNet as their single source solution for payroll (including PTO) and access to benefits (including their 401(k). They also appreciate how easy it is for them and their employees to work with the TriNet platform.