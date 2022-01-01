01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
HOME > CUSTOMER STORIES > BIGGIES CLAM BAR
Other Industries

Biggies Clam Bar

Steven M. Ranuro

General Manager

It would be very difficult to work in our industry, at our level, at our speed, without TriNet.

Challenge

Managing the complexities of HR for a multi-location, multi-state restaurant business.

Solution

TriNet ensures that Biggie’s is in compliance with all HR regulations.

Company Size
≥ 99 Employees
Industry
Other Industries
Location
Hoboken, NJ

Biggie’s Clam Bar is a multi-state, multi-location, family-owned restaurant chain that counts on TriNet to fulfill all their HR needs. General Manager Steven Ranuro explains how TriNet helps the company manage payroll, comply with the Affordable Care Act and other HR regulations, as well as guide and advise on the hiring and onboarding of new employees. TriNet allows Biggie’s to focus on expanding their business in numerous locations and states at a rapid pace.

Related Customer Stories

Other Industries
Jim Bennett's Plumbing
Jim Bennett, Owner
Other Industries
University Family Healthcare
Brian Carlson, Doctor
Media & Entertainment
Abrams Media
Andrew Eisbrouch, COO and General Counsel

Let's Connect

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business. 

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat. 

{ "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": "", "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

I have employees in multiple states*

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy