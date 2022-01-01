Founded nearly 30 years ago along the Northern California coastline in Point Reyes Station—and now based in San Francisco—Coyuchi is a pioneer in clean, natural, organic cotton bedding. The first to bring organic home linens to the U.S. market, the company is driven by its mission to craft thoughtfully designed, quality bedding, bath and loungewear that's friendly to both people and planet. Inspired by nature and the raw beauty of the California coast, Coyuchi designs reflect the simple, relaxed elegance found wherever water meets the land. Consciously processed fibers and responsible production practices ensure everything they create reflects the company’s core ideals: sustainability, organic and natural fibers, and a truly human commitment to the hands that touch each product.



Like many businesses with a small team, Coyuchi’s HR functions were handled by their CFO. As the company’s headcount increased, leadership recognized the need for an experienced HR provider with a proactive approach to compliance and risk mitigation. To stay compliant with extensive federal and California employment regulations, Coyuchi relies on TriNet’s expert guidance and best practices. The TriNet Customer Experience team helps manage compliance with the requirements governing payroll, benefits administration, development of an internship program and leaves of absence. With the peace of mind that the HR administrative tasks are managed professionally, Coyuchi is free to focus on the values that set them apart—organic farming, conscious processing and human responsibility—and help the planet and its people on a global scale.