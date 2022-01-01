01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Technology

Fort Mason Games

Kate Gorman

Founder, CEO & President

I really believe strongly in TriNet and I think it’s been something that has been incredibly helpful for us as a company. And our employees love it.

Challenge

Getting a grasp of the HR requirements proved challenging when starting a new business.

Solution

TriNet’s seasoned service team provided guidance to help get the business started with a strong HR foundation.

Company Size
≤19 Employees
Industry
Technology
Location
San Francisco, CA

Founded by CEO Kate Gorman, Fort Mason Games is leading the industry by designing mobile games that appeal to everyone, but with a special focus on meeting the needs of female players. Fort Mason Games' debut game, Confetti Casino, features an assortment of slots themes and an in-game social network, allowing players to bring the excitement of Vegas with them wherever they go. The company is also a pioneer in the arena of collaborative mobile gaming, emphasizing social connection over competitive game play.

Kate has an ambitious vision for Fort Mason Games. To help realize this vision, she turned to TriNet for support in establishing and managing an HR infrastructure. This included setting up a seamless payroll process, explaining how benefits programs work and providing access to an attractive benefits package to help attract top talent for this small start-up. TriNet also administers a 401(K) plan for Fort Mason Games employees. With a strong HR solution from TriNet in place, Fort Mason Games can focus on the serious business of creating happiness through mobile games.

