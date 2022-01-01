Gritstone Oncology, Inc. develops tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. Gritstone’s approach focuses on the individual nature of a patient’s tumor and seeks to generate a therapeutic immune response in these patients by unleashing the natural power of a patient’s immune system to recognize tumor antigens in order to destroy cancer cells. Gritstone brings together distinguished scientific founders, an experienced and diverse management team, a seasoned and successful board of directors, and deep financial backing to tackle fundamental challenges at the intersection of cancer biology, immunology and immunotherapy design.



Managing HR functions and compliance internally is no easy feat for a publicly traded company that operates in two states. Whether it’s paid family leave regulation compliance, employee relations consulting, open enrollment guidance or required harassment training, TriNet experts help Gritstone’s team tackle day-to-day and complex HR responsibilities. Gritstone prides themselves on their dynamic and passionate team working together to eradicate cancer. To stay focused on their lifesaving mission, Gritstone depends on an HR solution that simplifies HR administration and helps retain talent through attractive benefits.