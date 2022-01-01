Like many technology start-ups, Hiretual’s journey galvanized after its cofounders found themselves frustrated by archaic and time-consuming processes. While working for a large consumer electronics conglomerate as hiring managers, Steven Jiang and Xinwen Zhang struggled with growing their team in a timely manner due to inefficiencies in the talent acquisition process. They quickly found that their recruiting pain points were common to companies of all sizes. In 2015, they launched Hiretual and pioneered the world’s first artificial intelligence sourcing technology and talent recruitment platform, better known as “every recruiter’s best friend.”

Their AI-powered system builds a candidate sourcing base from over 40 web platforms and screens hundreds of thousands of professional profiles in seconds, allowing growing companies to engage top talent faster. The ability to source far beyond LinkedIn and Indeed gives recruiters access to a significantly larger talent pool, further enabling them to make better-informed hiring decisions and reduce time and costs throughout the recruiting cycle.

Hiretual includes features to quickly acquire contact information and effectively engage with potential talent through custom email campaigns. Unlike many of their competitors, Hiretual’s centralized platform can integrate with their customers’ applicant tracking and email systems, eliminating the hassle of jumping between different platforms.