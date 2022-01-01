As a kid, Anthony Franco considered himself a wallflower. Now, the highly esteemed serial entrepreneur, successful “Shark Tank” TV show contestant and founder of mcSquares is passionate about ensuring that everyone can speak up and have their voice heard.

The concept for mcSquares was born after Anthony realized that, all too frequently, groundbreaking ideas were left on the table in professional workshops and environments for one key reason. “I set out to solve what I call ‘The Introvert Problem’—the people with the best ideas were quiet and cerebral and therefore weren’t going to share them in those kinds of meetings,” said Anthony. To overcome this dilemma, he would carve a whiteboard into smaller pieces, distribute those to participants and suddenly, the session lit up like magic. The introverts now had a vehicle to share their valuable contributions in a collaborative environment. This concept evolved to become mcSquares’ first product line—the mcSquares Tablet. Another popular ecofriendly mcSquares product, Stickies, aims to replace paper stickie notes with erasable whiteboard notes that can be reused thousands of times.

mcSquares’ mission is to help people conquer their chaos and bring clarity into their lives. “When you’re using dry-erase products, that’s what you’re trying to do—contextualize things, focus on certain areas, help clear the distraction and noise from your life,” said Anthony. “We’ve innovated in a space that hasn’t had any innovation in the last 100 years by making all kinds of fun, unique, portable, dry-erase boards and markers.”

Following the airing of “Shark Tank,” a critically acclaimed reality show that has revitalized entrepreneurism, mcSquares was joyfully prepared to experience a large spike in revenue. The exposure from the TV show also resulted in a significant amount of sales channel opportunities with larger entities that will sustain revenue growth. “The validation has been phenomenal, but for the business, it’s surpassed our expectations,” said Anthony. mcSquares struck a $300,000 deal with “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary for a 25% stake.