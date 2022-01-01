Jeff Perkins
CMO
Segmentation of HR functions across separate vendors made it difficult to scale for growth.
Wrapping all HR functions, from benefits administration to payroll to compliance, into one solution powered by TriNet allows ParkMobile to focus on their recruiting and retention strategies.
ParkMobile helps millions of people in North America easily find and pay for parking through their mobile app, eliminating the need to dig for coins for the meter or kiosk. In order to stay focused on being the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions, ParkMobile relies on TriNet for their HR needs. All HR functions are centralized on the TriNet platform, allowing their team to elect benefits, access payroll and update employee data from anywhere. This frees up management to focus on employee development and growth.
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.