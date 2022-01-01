01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Technology

ParkMobile

Jeff Perkins

CMO

With TriNet, they're really the perfect partner because as we grow, they grow, and they're providing a really valuable service to all of our employees.

Challenge

Segmentation of HR functions across separate vendors made it difficult to scale for growth.

Solution

Wrapping all HR functions, from benefits administration to payroll to compliance, into one solution powered by TriNet allows ParkMobile to focus on their recruiting and retention strategies.

Company Size
≥ 99 Employees
Industry
Technology
Location
Atlanta, GA

ParkMobile helps millions of people in North America easily find and pay for parking through their mobile app, eliminating the need to dig for coins for the meter or kiosk. In order to stay focused on being the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions, ParkMobile relies on TriNet for their HR needs. All HR functions are centralized on the TriNet platform, allowing their team to elect benefits, access payroll and update employee data from anywhere. This frees up management to focus on employee development and growth.

