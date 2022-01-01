A formal HR solution for an informal, big-hearted robotics team

Like the founding stories of many other start-up companies, Richard pursued his passion to start RoboKind in 2011 after departing from a larger company—in his case, a human-scale robotics company. At that time, RoboKind used a popular online accounting application for payroll—a process which Richard describes as painful. As RoboKind was on a trajectory to become the only company in the world mass-producing facially expressive robots and overcoming challenges with new manufacturing processes, Richard realized he needed a more comprehensive HR solution that could flex with their needs.

TriNet’s payroll administration services and self-service tools allow Marissa Moyer, Director of Culture at RoboKind, to spend less time on payroll and more time on the RoboKind team. “I don’t have to think much about payroll. If I need to make changes, it’s easy—but it doesn’t take up very much mind space for me which is good because I don’t have the time,” said Marissa. Instead, she can focus on employee development and ensuring their company values are clear and embraced. “The general HR functions, payroll, all of that has gotten a lot easier with TriNet,” said Richard. “The benefits offering was something we definitely needed and wanted for our employees. We wanted to make sure everyone was comfortable and secure so they are focused and happy to be here.” With TriNet, the mission-driven RoboKind team has access to a range of benefit plan offerings allowing for choice and flexibility so they can feel appreciated.

Marissa also appreciates the more complex HR tasks that TriNet helps with. For example, a strategic expert advised Marissa on various components of their employee handbook and new remote work policy. Whenever employee relation issues arise, TriNet supports Marissa on how to navigate unfamiliar situations and mitigate employment-related risk. The RoboKind team may be small but they know that they can’t afford to ignore HR compliance—they must check off many of the same employment-related requirements as large companies with dedicated HR departments. “TriNet’s helped us lay the foundation to continue to grow as a company and already have some of these workplace policies established,” said Marissa.