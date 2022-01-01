Storefront Academy Charter Schools

Self-service technology strengthens PTO process

Stuart highly values the TriNet payroll solution and experts. “With the payroll company we were using in the past, customer service wasn’t that great and the product was limited as far as what we could do on the platform. We couldn’t track PTO,” said Stuart. The lack of a time-off tracking system, combined with the inefficient process of submitting and approving requests through an online form, created confusion for leadership and staff alike.

Using the TriNet platform, Storefront leadership can take comfort that their time-off tracking and PTO policy syncs with their payroll. Employees can log in to the self-service platform, see their current time off accrual and PTO balance, and request time off triggering an automated approval process.

Nidia believes that by using the TriNet time off feature, their company culture is more harmonious as the tension around PTO is alleviated. The Storefront team is empowered to access HR functions such as submitting time-off requests, accessing their payroll data and updating personal HR information and documents. Nidia is freed up to focus on other matters such as building maintenance, meals and student affairs rather than devoting time to ensuring documentation such as W-4 and I-9 forms, direct deposit authorization, health benefits records, and more, are completed, compliant and properly processed. “I didn’t have the adequate skills or knowledge to handle HR; it was kind of defaulted to my position,” said Nidia. “So working with TriNet has alleviated a lot of stress for me.”