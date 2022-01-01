01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home
>
Customer Stories
>
Surgical Solutions

Surgical Solutions

Life Sciences

I don't think I would feel as confident with my mandate of achieving high growth target to 100 hospital customers as quickly as possible if I didn't know that I could lean on TriNet’s HR expertise and scale to do so.
Alyssa Rapp
CEO, Surgical Solutions
Surgical Solutions

COMPANY SIZE

>100 Employees

INDUSTRY

Life Sciences

LOCATION

Deerfield, IL

Challenge and Solution

CHALLENGE

Using multiple vendors for HR tasks and responsibilities took resources away from growing the business three-fold.

SOLUTION

TriNet provides a full-service HR solution that enables the internal HR team at Surgical Solutions to focus on executing their ambitious growth plan.

Surgical Solutions

Enabling nurses and surgeons to stay focused on patient care

Most companies backed by private equity firms have a clear mandate―scale as quickly as possible. Surgical Solutions is no exception. In 2018, Alyssa Rapp was hired as the CEO to spearhead the company’s mission of driving efficiency in hospitals by enabling nurses and surgeons to stay focused on patient care. In addition, she was tasked with expanding the business to operate in 100 total hospitals. The healthcare solutions company provides a bundled service to hospital partners that includes skilled technicians who provide operation room setup and support and facilitate access to equipment and disposable instruments. This strategic partnership allows hospitals to improve their operating room management for minimally invasive surgeries and save costs.

I can sleep well at night, particularly given that we’re growing and entering new states quickly. It’s a lot to stay on top of.

Sleeping well at night as a multi-state employer


Though the company is headquartered in Illinois, their team of 200+ exempt and non-exempt employees is located in nine different states. To add to the complexity, they previously used a multi-vendor approach for HR functions. It didn’t take long for Alyssa to realize she needed TriNet’s HR expertise and comprehensive solution in order for her to grow her business with confidence. By outsourcing HR functions to TriNet, Alyssa acknowledges she can “sleep well at night, particularly given that we’re growing and entering new states quickly. It’s a lot to stay on top of.”


By leveraging TriNet’s extensive HR offerings, the Surgical Solutions team has access to a variety of health benefit packages that might not be available otherwise. Given how lean the internal HR team at Surgical is, TriNet enables them to focus on executing an in-house recruiting strategy instead of managing the time-consuming payroll and benefits administration tasks. TriNet’s applicant tracking tool also provides a means to simplify and expedite the search and recruiting process.

My employees get the brass tacks of how to be better on the ground at recruiting, screening, hiring and terminating—a level of support that we would have never had without TriNet.

Investing in employee satisfaction while mitigating risk


Alyssa feels strongly that in order to have the most efficient leadership teams, the company needs to invest in them. One way she does this is by taking advantage of HR 101 Best Practices Trainings conducted by TriNet experts. Her employees get the “brass tacks of how to be better on the ground at recruiting, screening, hiring and terminating—a level of support that we would have never had without TriNet,” says Alyssa.


The Surgical Solutions team sees its relationship with TriNet as a true partnership. Alyssa believes that, with TriNet, she’s investing in the satisfaction and wellness of her growing team while also mitigating employment compliance risk.

Related Customer Stories

Life Sciences
Gemelli Biotech
Matt Mitcho, CEO
Life Sciences
Gritstone Oncology
Dr. Andrew Allen, Co-Founder, President and CEO
Media & Entertainment
Abrams Media
Andrew Eisbrouch, COO and General Counsel

Explore Our Services

true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": null, "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

Your Information

I have employees in multiple states*

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.
Looking for support? Get Support
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy