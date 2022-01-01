Using multiple vendors for HR tasks and responsibilities took resources away from growing the business three-fold.
TriNet provides a full-service HR solution that enables the internal HR team at Surgical Solutions to focus on executing their ambitious growth plan.
Most companies backed by private equity firms have a clear mandate―scale as quickly as possible. Surgical Solutions is no exception. In 2018, Alyssa Rapp was hired as the CEO to spearhead the company’s mission of driving efficiency in hospitals by enabling nurses and surgeons to stay focused on patient care. In addition, she was tasked with expanding the business to operate in 100 total hospitals. The healthcare solutions company provides a bundled service to hospital partners that includes skilled technicians who provide operation room setup and support and facilitate access to equipment and disposable instruments. This strategic partnership allows hospitals to improve their operating room management for minimally invasive surgeries and save costs.
Though the company is headquartered in Illinois, their team of 200+ exempt and non-exempt employees is located in nine different states. To add to the complexity, they previously used a multi-vendor approach for HR functions. It didn’t take long for Alyssa to realize she needed TriNet’s HR expertise and comprehensive solution in order for her to grow her business with confidence. By outsourcing HR functions to TriNet, Alyssa acknowledges she can “sleep well at night, particularly given that we’re growing and entering new states quickly. It’s a lot to stay on top of.”
By leveraging TriNet’s extensive HR offerings, the Surgical Solutions team has access to a variety of health benefit packages that might not be available otherwise. Given how lean the internal HR team at Surgical is, TriNet enables them to focus on executing an in-house recruiting strategy instead of managing the time-consuming payroll and benefits administration tasks. TriNet’s applicant tracking tool also provides a means to simplify and expedite the search and recruiting process.
Alyssa feels strongly that in order to have the most efficient leadership teams, the company needs to invest in them. One way she does this is by taking advantage of HR 101 Best Practices Trainings conducted by TriNet experts. Her employees get the “brass tacks of how to be better on the ground at recruiting, screening, hiring and terminating—a level of support that we would have never had without TriNet,” says Alyssa.
The Surgical Solutions team sees its relationship with TriNet as a true partnership. Alyssa believes that, with TriNet, she’s investing in the satisfaction and wellness of her growing team while also mitigating employment compliance risk.