Sleeping well at night as a multi-state employer

Though the company is headquartered in Illinois, their team of 200+ exempt and non-exempt employees is located in nine different states. To add to the complexity, they previously used a multi-vendor approach for HR functions. It didn’t take long for Alyssa to realize she needed TriNet’s HR expertise and comprehensive solution in order for her to grow her business with confidence. By outsourcing HR functions to TriNet, Alyssa acknowledges she can “sleep well at night, particularly given that we’re growing and entering new states quickly. It’s a lot to stay on top of.”

By leveraging TriNet’s extensive HR offerings, the Surgical Solutions team has access to a variety of health benefit packages that might not be available otherwise. Given how lean the internal HR team at Surgical is, TriNet enables them to focus on executing an in-house recruiting strategy instead of managing the time-consuming payroll and benefits administration tasks. TriNet’s applicant tracking tool also provides a means to simplify and expedite the search and recruiting process.