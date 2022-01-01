01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Manufacturing

Topology Eyewear

Eric Varady

Founder & CEO

What I certainly discovered is that when it came to choosing the right type of benefits and managing that type of stuff, it was a whole new world for me. So, selecting TriNet was a huge advantage for us.

Challenge

The Topology founders were surprised at the amount of effort and knowledge needed to acquire, retain and manage their talent, while addressing their day-to-day needs.

Solution

TriNet’s expertise in HR best practices and employee support gave Topology the momentum they needed to quickly and smartly scale their business.

Company Size
20-99 Employees
Industry
Manufacturing
Location
San Francisco, CA

After tiring of the poor fit, red marks, pinching, rubbing and slipping that come with off-the-shelf “stock” eyewear, Topology founder Eric Varady set out to disrupt the status quo by enabling custom-tailored eyewear. With Topology, customers simply take a selfie from their iPhone, or visit a participating retail location, and Topology’s patented technology automatically takes intricate 3D measurements of their face, right down to the unique contours of their nose. Topology then adjusts 20 different dimensions of every frame style to perfectly fit each face and enables the visualization of every custom-tailored solution, in any color, before it’s made-to-order. Custom-tailored eyewear and 3D-compensated optics are then manufactured in San Francisco and delivered in two to three weeks.

From the early business-planning stage, Eric realized that he did not know anything about managing benefits, payroll and risk mitigation, so it was an easy decision to select TriNet to outsource his HR needs. TriNet was able to help Topology with workers’ compensation management and risk mitigation and also provided them with tools to help classify their employees. TriNet even coordinated an on-site evaluation of their facility from an OSHA safety perspective. TriNet’s assistance allowed Eric to focus on what mattered most: refining their product, growing their team and scaling their operation.

