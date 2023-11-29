Company size
Challenge
Using multiple vendors for HR tasks and responsibilities took resources away from growing the business three-fold.
Solution
TriNet provides a full-service HR solution that enables the internal HR team at Surgical Solutions to focus on executing their ambitious growth plan.
Most companies backed by private equity firms have a clear mandate―scale as quickly as possible. Surgical Solutions is no exception. In 2018, Alyssa Rapp was hired as the CEO to spearhead the company’s mission of driving efficiency in hospitals by enabling nurses and surgeons to stay focused on patient care. In addition, she was tasked with expanding the business to operate in 100 total hospitals. The healthcare solutions company provides a bundled service to hospital partners that includes skilled technicians who provide operation room setup and support and facilitate access to equipment and disposable instruments. This strategic partnership allows hospitals to improve their operating room management for minimally invasive surgeries and save costs.
Alyssa feels strongly that in order to have the most efficient leadership teams, the company needs to invest in them. One way she does this is by taking advantage of HR 101 Best Practices Trainings conducted by TriNet experts. Her employees get the “brass tacks of how to be better on the ground at recruiting, screening, hiring and terminating—a level of support that we would have never had without TriNet,” says Alyssa.
The Surgical Solutions team sees its relationship with TriNet as a true partnership. Alyssa believes that, with TriNet, she’s investing in the satisfaction and wellness of her growing team while also mitigating employment compliance risk.