Investing in employee satisfaction while mitigating risk

Alyssa feels strongly that in order to have the most efficient leadership teams, the company needs to invest in them. One way she does this is by taking advantage of HR 101 Best Practices Trainings conducted by TriNet experts. Her employees get the “brass tacks of how to be better on the ground at recruiting, screening, hiring and terminating—a level of support that we would have never had without TriNet,” says Alyssa.

The Surgical Solutions team sees its relationship with TriNet as a true partnership. Alyssa believes that, with TriNet, she’s investing in the satisfaction and wellness of her growing team while also mitigating employment compliance risk.