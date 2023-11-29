Customer StoriesSurgical Solutions

I don't think I would feel as confident with my mandate of achieving high growth target to 100 hospital customers as quickly as possible if I didn't know that I could lean on TriNet’s HR expertise and scale to do so."
Enabling nurses and surgeons to stay focused on patient care

Most companies backed by private equity firms have a clear mandate―scale as quickly as possible. Surgical Solutions is no exception. In 2018, Alyssa Rapp was hired as the CEO to spearhead the company’s mission of driving efficiency in hospitals by enabling nurses and surgeons to stay focused on patient care. In addition, she was tasked with expanding the business to operate in 100 total hospitals. The healthcare solutions company provides a bundled service to hospital partners that includes skilled technicians who provide operation room setup and support and facilitate access to equipment and disposable instruments. This strategic partnership allows hospitals to improve their operating room management for minimally invasive surgeries and save costs.

I can sleep well at night, particularly given that we’re growing and entering new states quickly. It’s a lot to stay on top of."
Managing a diverse workforce centrally

TriNet HR Platform helped Sky Trail to implement more efficient people operations processes that meet their needs, with easy-to-use talent management workflows and tools, helpful integrations for managing items like background checks, flexible savings plans, and employee benefits, and more.

My employees get the brass tacks of how to be better on the ground at recruiting, screening, hiring and terminating—a level of support that we would have never had without TriNet."
Investing in employee satisfaction while mitigating risk

Alyssa feels strongly that in order to have the most efficient leadership teams, the company needs to invest in them. One way she does this is by taking advantage of HR 101 Best Practices Trainings conducted by TriNet experts. Her employees get the “brass tacks of how to be better on the ground at recruiting, screening, hiring and terminating—a level of support that we would have never had without TriNet,” says Alyssa.

The Surgical Solutions team sees its relationship with TriNet as a true partnership. Alyssa believes that, with TriNet, she’s investing in the satisfaction and wellness of her growing team while also mitigating employment compliance risk.

