HR from Startup to Scale

Greycroft portfolio companies get preferred access to TriNet's full-service HR solutions, including up to 60%* off monthly admin fees.

*Subject to certain restrictions, including must be a new client and certain worksite employee threshold requirements.

Companies that Trust TriNet

Born out of Silicon Valley 30+ years ago, TriNet has a rich history helping thousands of amazing technology and life sciences companies.
surgicalsolutions
gemellibiotech
shotspotter
robokind
immertec
qualified
hiertual
kateeva

All-in-one HR

Why TriNet

Discover how TriNet unleashes entrepreneurs from the administrative burdens of HR so they have the freedom they need to do the things they do best: make ideas real, grow businesses and make dreams come true. A TriNet HR solution makes your human resource capabilities endlessly scalable.

On average PEOs bring:

0%

annual return on investment

*Individual results may vary.
$1,775

per year savings per employee*

*National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) 2019. Individual results may vary.

HR for VC-backed companies

Every industry comes with its own distinct needs and challenges. At TriNet, we tailor our HR solutions to work for you.

Preferred Discounts - Unlock up to 60% off TriNet admin fees and access special offers with First Republic Bank, WeWork, AWS and more.

Equity Management – Simplify equity processing through our prebuilt integration with Carta.

International Services – Streamline the hiring process for foreign nationals with TriNet’s immigration services, giving you administrative support with work visa applications.

R&D Tax Credits – Receive expert support with processing your existing R&D Tax Credit claims with the IRS through payroll so you realize your credit claims with less hassle.

Industry Benchmarking – Gain access to compensation and benefits reports to help you stay competitive amongst your peer group.

Customer Stories

TriNet is a great solution for small to mid-size companies who are looking to provide their employees with access to a robust benefits package and an all-in-one HR solution.
Hannah Shore
Platform Director, Greycroft
Hannah Shore, Platform Director, Greycroft

Please fill out the registration form below. All fields are required.

©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Policy