Not Just Fridays: More Companies Embrace Casual Dress Codes

0
Topic:
Additional Articles
A Manager’s Guide to Gen Z Terms and What They Mean
Confused by Gen Z slang in the workplace? Learn what terms like “slay,” “sus,” and “main character energy” mean, plus how managers and HR leaders can use them to bridge generational gaps, improve communication, and build stronger teams.
October 15, 2025
National Black Business Month: Celebrating the Impact of Black-Owned Businesses
Since 2004, August has been known as National Black Business Month, highlighting the distinct needs and value of Black-owned businesses in America. Learn more about celebrating this community of entrepreneurs.
August 28, 2025
3 Ways to Effectively Mentor Millennial Employees
Pew Research reported in 2015 that millennials have surpassed Gen X as the largest generation in the U.S. labor force. As they become a major part of your work force, you should embrace their perspective, channel it for the benefit of your business, and provide them with positive mentoring.
July 2, 2025