HR Outsourcing, Technology, and Support Services in Massachusetts
Running a business in Massachusetts takes everything you've got. TriNet helps small and medium-size businesses like yours lessen the HR administration burden that’s on your plate, with payroll services, access to big-company benefits and support from HR professionals backed by TriNet’s more than 30 years of experience. You take care of your business. We'll help take care of the HR.
National resources. Massachusetts support.
TriNet brings Massachusetts businesses the resources of a national HR provider: an all-in-one HR platform, access to large group benefit plans, and dedicated HR professionals who support companies in every US state. From Boston to Quincy to Springfield, Massachusetts companies use TriNet to simplify HR and get time back for the work that matters.
What does that look like day to day? Payroll processing, benefit plan administration, risk mitigation, and real answers to the HR questions that come up as your team grows. And because TriNet's solutions are tailored by industry, the support you get fits the business you actually run.
Operating in Massachusetts also means keeping up with state-specific employment-related requirements, and that's where TriNet's HR expertise comes in. Our team helps Massachusetts employers navigate areas like:
|Paid Family and Medical Leave
|The Massachusetts Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) program covers most employees in Massachusetts. Eligible employees can take up to 26 weeks of combined family and medical leave per benefit year.
|Pay transparency
|The Massachusetts Wage Transparency Act is designed to increase equity and transparency in pay. It requires covered employers to disclose pay ranges in job postings and in response to employee and applicant requests, and submit Equal Employment Opportunity reports with the state. TriNet's HR professionals help you navigate what that means for your hiring.
|Minimum wage
|Massachusetts sets its own minimum wage requirements, and some municipalities set additional local rates. TriNet's payroll platform helps you manage employee pay rates across the locations where your employees work.
HR services TriNet provides in Massachusetts
Access to large group benefit plans from strong national and regional carriers, the kind of options Massachusetts small businesses often can't reach on their own.
Payroll built to support accuracy and on-time delivery, from onboarding through year-end, backed by specialists who know state payroll requirements.
Dedicated HR professionals for everyday questions, plus talent and organizational experts when you're ready for strategic help.
Best practice guidance and proactive support for employment-related requirements at the state and local level, designed to support your compliance efforts.
Platform workflows that take repetitive HR tasks off your team's plate, from onboarding checklists to approvals and reporting.
How TriNet supports Massachusetts businesses
Every Massachusetts business comes to HR outsourcing differently. Some want one comprehensive solution. Others want expert administrative support while staying the sole employer of record. TriNet offers both.
TriNet PEO
A full-service HR co-employment solution that provides access to benefits, payroll processing and risk mitigation. Powered by expert support and leading technology, TriNet PEO helps businesses reduce HR administrative burdens so they can focus on running and growing their business.
TriNet HR Plus
What you get with either solution:
- Dedicated HR professionals assigned to your account
- An all-in-one HR platform covering hiring, payroll, benefits administration, and analytics
- Talent and organizational experts for strategic projects
- Per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown
- Final pay. Under the Massachusetts Wage Act, all final wages owed must be paid immediately upon termination to employees who are involuntarily terminated and by the next regularly scheduled pay day to employees who voluntarily separate. Late payment of any final wages owed results in employers immediately owing worksite employees:
- Triple damages (i.e.; triple the amount of the final wages that were owed bunt not paid timely); and
- Daily interest until all owed final wages are fully paid.
TriNet can help your team with the offboarding process and navigate final pay with confidence.
- Fair hiring. The Massachusetts "Ban the Box" law prohibits most public and private sector employers from asking job applicants about their criminal history on initial written employment applications and during the hiring process. There are exceptions, however, based on the type of job. TriNet can provide you with best practices and tools to help support your recruiting and interviews processes accordingly.
- State payroll taxes. Massachusetts has its own payroll tax registrations and wage base rules. TriNet's payroll services help you administer state payroll tax requirements as you hire and grow.
To learn more about how the two models compare, check out our ASO vs PEO explainer.
Straightforward admin fee pricing* for Massachusetts businesses
TriNet pricing is per employee, per month, with an itemized additional fees breakdown, so you know what you're paying for and why. Not a percentage of payroll, and no bundled line items to untangle. Costs stay predictable as your Massachusetts team grows.
Who TriNet serves in Massachusetts
TriNet's PEO solutions are tailored by industry, with deep expertise in Technology, Financial Services, Consulting, Life Sciences, and Nonprofits, and support that extends to Education, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Marketing and Advertising, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Wholesale, and beyond.
TriNet HR Plus also fits field-based businesses like construction, skilled trades, trucking, and home health, with support for the workers’ compensation reporting and scheduling realities that come with the work.
From startups to established businesses, TriNet supports Massachusetts companies at every stage. And because TriNet is a national provider, expansion doesn't mean starting over: if your business is growing into new states, or relocating into Massachusetts, the same platform, team, and support come with you. Explore all the locations we serve.
TriNet by the numbers
in payroll processed in 2025*
Businesses across Massachusetts and the country count on TriNet for HR support.
Resources for Massachusetts employers
Massachusetts HR outsourcing FAQs
TriNet offers two ways to outsource HR, and the right fit usually comes down to size, industry, and how much of a bundled solution you need.
- TriNet PEO is a co-employment solution for businesses with five to 500 employees. TriNet takes on much of the payroll taxes, workers’ compensation, and PEO-sponsored benefits administration, provides access to large group benefit plans, and includes a $1 million employment practices liability insurance policy.
- TriNet HR Plus is an administrative services model (ASO) for businesses from one employee to 500**. You remain the sole employer of record, and TriNet delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support.
Either way, you get dedicated HR professionals and the same all-in-one platform.
TriNet uses per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown rather than a percentage of payroll, so you can see what you're paying for and costs stay predictable as you grow. Your price depends on:
- The solution you choose (TriNet PEO or TriNet HR Plus)
- The services and level of support you add
- The size of your team
This references only the admin fee. HR Plus may include additional add-on services that you subscribe to, and PEO pricing may include itemized charges such as benefits and workers' compensation. And both may have implementation or setup fees*.
See TriNet PEO pricing and TriNet HR Plus pricing for how each model works, or talk with an expert for a quote based on your team.
Yes. TriNet is a national provider supporting businesses in every US state, which matters in two situations:
- Remote and multi-state teams. If you hire outside Massachusetts, payroll, benefits administration, and HR support stay on one platform, with best practice guidance for each state's requirements.
- Expansion and relocation. If you're opening a location in another state or moving operations, the same team and platform go with you.
Plenty of Massachusetts businesses hire across state lines from day one, and TriNet is built for exactly that.
Yes. Massachusetts has its own payroll tax registrations, unemployment insurance wage base, and filing requirements. TriNet's payroll services help you:
- Administer Massachusetts payroll taxes as you hire
- Keep up with wage base changes year to year
- Run multi-state payroll if your team works beyond Massachusetts
Massachusetts requires employers to pay all final wages immediately upon termination to employees being involuntarily terminated, and by the next regularly scheduled pay day to employees that leave voluntarily. This is a strict liability requirement. Intent doesn’t matter and there are no exceptions, even for honest mistakes.
Late payment of any final wages owed results in employers immediately owing employees triple the amount of the final wages that were owed, plus daily interest until all owed final wages are fully paid.
TriNet can help you review your policies to help mitigate risk. For example, if you have Massachusetts worksite employees assigned to a pay schedule where the pay period end date and the pay date for the pay period are the same, our HR specialists could provide best practices for you to consider when reviewing your pay schedule.
Massachusetts does not require private employers to offer a retirement savings program to employees. Because of this, TriNet’s PEO services can provide real value. We can give small and medium-size businesses access to retirement benefits that they otherwise could not attain.
And retirement benefits are still one of the first things job candidates ask about. TriNet can help you explore retirement plan options for your team and set up a benefits program that competes well, in Massachusetts and anywhere else you hire.
Massachusetts’ PFML law differs from the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, and is funded through employer and employee contributions. The Massachusetts PFML law covers most employees in Massachusetts, although some types of employers are exempt and employers who offer paid leave benefits to their employees may request an exemption from participating. Participating companies are required to remit the contributions from themselves and employees to the Department of Family and Medical Leave. The size of the contributions depends on the size of the company.
TriNet's HR professionals can help employers manage this process and stay up to date on changes to these regulations.
Massachusetts’ anti-discrimination statute includes a provision, sometimes referred to as the CROWN Act, that prohibits discrimination based on hair textures and protective hairstyles commonly associated with race, such as braids, locs, and twists. Additionally, it prohibits policies related to appearance, grooming, and dress that discriminate against hair textures or protective hairstyles associated with race.
TriNet can help businesses navigate workplace requirements by providing support with by workplace policies and by providing training support to managers on relevant topics related to diversity, bias, and inclusion.
For field-based businesses like trucking and logistics, TriNet HR Plus is often the strongest fit, with support for the workers’ compensation and scheduling realities that come with the work. You stay the sole employer of record while TriNet handles HR administration, payroll, and compliance support. And if a comprehensive co-employment solution makes sense down the road, TriNet PEO is there to grow into.
*TriNet pricing may vary by region, industry, company size, and scope of services. Minimum fees and employee count may apply.
** HR Plus pricing is subject to a 10-employee minimum billing requirement.