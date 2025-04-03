Make Multi-State Payroll Easier to Manage
Managing payroll for employees in multiple states can mean different tax, wage and employment requirements. TriNet helps simplify multi-state payroll with connected technology and expert support.
- Support multi state payroll compliance
- Navigate changing state and local requirements
- Keep pace with a growing remote and distributed workforce
Tell us about your business and see how TriNet can help.
More States Can Mean More Payroll Complexity
Multi-state payroll may require you to manage:
Different wage and hour laws Minimum wage, overtime and other requirements can vary by state and locality.
Payroll tax requirements Where employees live and work can affect withholding and reporting.
Remote employee compliance Employees working remotely across state lines can introduce additional payroll and HR considerations.
Time and labor requirements Effective timekeeping helps support employees working across multiple locations.
Payroll Experience Built for Growing Businesses
*Reflects payroll processed across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions.
*Reflects payroll processed across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions.
*Survey of 170 TriNet customers. TechValidate, April 2024. Individual business results may vary.
*WifiTalents, 2026. Individual business results may vary.
Frequently Asked Questions
Managing Employees Across State Lines?
Whether you’re hiring your first remote employee or managing teams across multiple states, TriNet can help simplify payroll, support compliance and make growth easier to manage.
Tell us about your business. We’ll help you explore your options.