Payroll Services That Make Payday Simpler
Run payroll with less manual work
Get payroll tax filing and compliance support
Connect payroll with time tracking, reporting and HR
Run Payroll With Ease
Simplify everyday payroll with tools for direct deposit, electronic pay stubs, W-2 delivery and employee self-service.
Simplify Payroll Taxes
Automate federal, state and local payroll tax calculations and withholding for payroll processed through TriNet, with payroll tax filing support.
Keep Payroll Connected
Connect payroll with time tracking, expenses, PTO, benefits administration, reporting and accounting tools to reduce duplicated work.
Payroll at Scale. More Time for Your Business.
IN 2025.*
OVER THREE YEARS.*
OUTSOURCING PAYROLL.*
*Reflects payroll processed across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions.
*Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study commissioned by TriNet, 2026. Individual business results may vary.
*WifiTalents, 2026, Individual business results may vary.
*Time savings will depend on the individual client's situation and the complexity of their payroll administration.
Depending on TriNet solution, get help simplifying core payroll tasks.