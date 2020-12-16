Payroll Services That Make Payday Simpler

  • Run payroll with less manual work

  • Get payroll tax filing and compliance support

  • Connect payroll with time tracking, reporting and HR

TriNet is a leader in Small-Business for Core HR on G2
Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index 2024
TrustRadius Best Feature Set Winter-2023

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Find the right payroll solution
Take the Complexity Out of Payroll

Run Payroll With Ease

Simplify everyday payroll with tools for direct deposit, electronic pay stubs, W-2 delivery and employee self-service. 

Simplify Payroll Taxes

Automate federal, state and local payroll tax calculations and withholding for payroll processed through TriNet, with payroll tax filing support.

Keep Payroll Connected

Connect payroll with time tracking, expenses, PTO, benefits administration, reporting and accounting tools to reduce duplicated work. 

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Explore Payroll Solutions
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Payroll before TriNet took 4 hours to run. Now with TriNet it takes 30 minutes. And with support, the turnaround time with our last PEO was two weeks and now it's 3 minutes.*"
Justine Tiger
Director of People Operations, Statista America

Payroll at Scale. More Time for Your Business.

Businesses choose TriNet because we deliver real impact.
70B
IN PAYROLL PROCESSED

IN 2025.*

$234K
IN HR TIME SAVINGS

OVER THREE YEARS.*

18
AVERAGE SAVINGS ON ADMIN COSTS BY

OUTSOURCING PAYROLL.*

*Reflects payroll processed across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions.

*Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study commissioned by TriNet, 2026. Individual business results may vary.

*WifiTalents, 2026, Individual business results may vary.

*Time savings will depend on the individual client's situation and the complexity of their payroll administration. 

With TriNet, you can:
Process payroll for hourly, salaried and other pay types
Get support with federal, state and local payroll taxes
Access payroll reports and analytics
Integrate with tools such as QuickBooks® Online
Give employees mobile access to pay information
Choose the level of payroll support you need
Explore Payroll Options
Get Help With Payroll From Start to Finish

Depending on TriNet solution, get help simplifying core payroll tasks.

Payroll processing and administration
Payroll tax calculation and filing support
Time and attendance tracking
Benefit deductions
Payroll reporting
Connected HR administration
See How TriNet Can Help

Frequently Asked Questions

What payroll services does TriNet offer?
TriNet offers payroll processing, payroll tax support, time tracking, reporting and employee self-service, with options varying by solution.
Can TriNet help with payroll taxes?
Yes. TriNet can help calculate, withhold and file federal, state and local payroll taxes for payroll processed through the platform.
Can TriNet support payroll for a small business?
Yes. TriNet offers payroll and HR solutions for small and midsize businesses, from self-service technology to more comprehensive support.

Make Payroll Easier to Manage

See how TriNet can simplify payroll processing and connect it with the HR support your business needs.

TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.

Get clarity on your HR options.