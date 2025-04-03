Ready for a PEO That Works Better for Your Business?
- Follow a clear transition plan and timeline
- Prepare your team for payroll and benefits changes
- Work with designated contacts who understand your business
Tell us what you need from your next PEO.
Your PEO Should Make HR Easier, Not Add More Work
When support is slow or no one takes ownership, your team can end up coordinating payroll, benefits and HR issues themselves. See how TriNet is designed to provide a more connected experience.
With your current provider
Long waits for answers or updates
Ticket-based support and repeated handoffs
No clear owner for complex issues
Payroll errors that take too long to resolve
Different answers across channels
Frequent account-management changes
With TriNet
Multiple ways to get help, including 24/7 chat support
Designated contacts for operational and relationship support
Follow-up and status updates on issues that take longer
Payroll checks and approval support before payroll is released
Connected interaction history and knowledge resources
Shared account knowledge to support greater continuity
Payroll before TriNet took 4 hours to run. Now with TriNet it takes 30 minutes. And with support, the turnaround time with our last PEO was two weeks and now it's 3 minutes.*"
Justine Tiger
Director of People Operations, Statista America
234k
VALUE FROM HR TIME SAVINGS
OVER 3 YEARS*
66
RETURN ON INVESTMENT (ROI)
OVER 3 YEARS*
<6
MONTHS PAYBACK IN
LESS THAN 6 MONTHS*
*Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study commissioned by TriNet, 2026 . Individual business results may vary.
*Time savings will depend on the individual client's situation and the complexity of their payroll administration.
How to Switch PEO Providers Without the Guesswork
Identify What Needs to Improve
Start with the experience that is no longer working, whether that is slow support, repeated handoffs, payroll issues, inconsistent guidance or technology that creates more work.
Prepare Your Business and Employees
Set up the platform, prepare for your first payroll and give employees the information and training they need.
Transition Support
TriNet’s switching process includes transition consultants, timeline management, platform training and first-payroll preparation.
Build a Clear Transition Plan
Work with TriNet to establish key milestones, timing and responsibilities for the move.
Go Live With Ongoing Support
Move to TriNet with support through launch and designated contacts who can help with ongoing payroll, HR and operational questions.
Employee and Benefits Support
The switching process also includes employee orientations and benefits-enrollment support.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does TriNet stand out from other PEOs?
TriNet combines payroll, benefits, HR expertise, risk mitigation and technology within one PEO solution. You also have designated contacts who can help with day-to-day HR needs.
Will switching PEO providers disrupt payroll?
TriNet helps you prepare for the change before you go live, with transition planning, platform training and support for your first payroll run.
Can TriNet provide better support as my business grows?
Yes. Designated contacts work with specialized teams to help with your changing HR, payroll and operational needs.
Looking for a Better PEO Alternative?
You already know what isn’t working. Now see what your HR experience could look like with the right technology, expertise and support behind your business.
Tell us about your business and what you need from your next PEO.