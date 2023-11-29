Prebuilt Integrations
Connect leading accounting systems such as QuickBooks® Online, Oracle® NetSuite, Xero™, and Sage Intacct® with the TriNet platform while minimizing manual work and improving data quality.
Workforce Analytics
Turn business data into analytics to make smarter decisions. Generate detailed reports with just a few clicks including standard payroll, tax, benefits, and HR reports to total compensation statements.
R&D Tax Credits
Receive expert support with processing your existing R&D tax credit claims with the IRS through payroll, so you realize credit claims with less hassle.
Partner Connect
Ability to grant your accountant secure access to a personalized dashboard within the TriNet platform with visibility into payroll and HR data.