Gain the freedom to focus on your business with full-service HR solutions from TriNet.

  • Access to competitive benefits offering
  • Streamlined HR administration
  • Extensive industry-focused and multi-state expertise
  • PEO clients saw a 20% reduction in employee turnover*
  • 98% of PEO clients would recommend a PEO to an SMB colleague*


*National Association of Professional Employer Organizations, 2018-2019. Individual business results may vary

Want to Learn More?

I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
Full-Service HR Solutions
hr_consulting_color_rev.svg

HR Expertise

Talent Management
Dedicated Team
Employee Support
Strategic Services
benefit_options_color_rev.svg

Benefit Options

Premium-Level Plans
National and Regional Insurance Carrier Policies
Compliance Support
payroll_services_color_rev.svg

Payroll Services

Online Payroll Processing
Payroll Specialists
Tax Administration
Self-Service Platform
risk_mitigation_color_rev.svg

Risk Mitigation

Compliance
Best Practices Guidance
Workplace Safety
Employment Practices Liability Insurance
technology_platform_color_rev.svg

Technology Platform

Mobile App
Real-Time Data Insights
Self-Service Tools

Don’t just take our word for it.

DailymotionAudezeDagne DoverHappiest BabyKendombancMJFFMoleskinePerfect SnakesODAPattillmanUrogne
Ralph Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter
"I’ve been a TriNet employee in one form or another since 1997—across about six or seven different companies―so I brought TriNet to ShotSpotter because one of the things I didn't want to worry about is kind of blocking and tackling with respect to employee engagement and benefits."
Ralph Clark
President and CEO of ShotSpotter
Ralph Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter

We support your business the way we support ours

G2 LeaderG2 Small BusinessTrustRadiusBusiness.comIRSESAC
Reviews Featured on TrustRadius
We are positively overwhelmed with TriNet's ability to identify and over exceed our business needs!
Barbara St Clair
July 4, 2023
Incentivized Review
“As a small business, TriNet helps us to focus on our clients and employees by ensuring we are operating within current employee and tax regulations.”
Read full review
TriNet Helps you Grow
Charlie Hewitt
January 31, 2023
Incentivized Review
“Compared to other PEOs we have used, the TriNet platform is both powerful and user friendly.”
Read full review
Like cruise control for your businesses HR needs.
Armand Ferranti
October 20, 2022
Incentivized Review
“TriNet allows us to run our business without the distractions of HR management.”
Read full review
TriNet Makes our Small Company Feel Just as Important as a Large Company
Steve Humphries
June 5, 2021
Incentivized Review
“After being with TriNet for a year, I can see how they have helped us as a small business. Even though I know that we are not a large revenue producin...”
Read full review
Got HR headaches? No aspirin necessary...take one TriNet instead.
LeAnn Stewart
May 29, 2021
Incentivized Review
“We use TriNet across our whole organization to manage our benefits, payroll, paid time off, leave, HR paperwork, and execute our retirement deferrals.”
Read full review
* These reviewers were offered a gift card to thank them for their time irrespective of their opinion.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification