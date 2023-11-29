"TriNet's been extremely helpful at professionalizing the HR function and getting that to work very smoothly for us. Every minute I don't spend thinking about those issues is a minute I can spend thinking about the stuff that provides more value to our business, and a much better use of my time."
Dr. Andrew Allen
President and CEO of Gritstone Oncology
We support your business the way we support ours
Reviews Featured on TrustRadius
We are positively overwhelmed with TriNet's ability to identify and over exceed our business needs!
Barbara St Clair
July 4, 2023
Incentivized Review
“As a small business, TriNet helps us to focus on our clients and employees by ensuring we are operating within current employee and tax regulations.”