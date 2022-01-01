An in-depth discussion of the current state of small and medium-size businesses and how to sustain growth going forward.
Over 30 on-demand sessions for SMBs about resilience, transformation and bravery.
Our four-day, live and virtual event brought together speakers and experts from the worlds of business, politics, sports, the arts and more. Each day of the event focused on a timely theme: Resilience, Transform and Be Brave.
We think you’ll find these discussions extremely valuable, so we’ve made them available on demand. Rewatch or catch any that you may have missed.
Day One On Demand
The State of the Union for SMBs
Balancing Benefits: Digital Healthcare Trends in an Ever-Changing Environment
A must-see discussion about the evolution of telemedicine, its impact on SMBs and where business leaders should focus now.
The New State of the Workforce
How are SMB leaders feeling? Hear the results of a report that’s a key barometer for the future of SMBs in this discussion.
SMB Lessons Learned: Winning Against the Odds
How does a small business not just survive but thrive during an unpredictable downturn? This discussion provides insight.
Risky Business: Navigating a New Era for SMBs
A discussion on how to handle risk management post-COVID and how SMB leaders should adjust.
Breaking Bad: A Security Conversation with a Real-World Hacker
A riveting discussion with a real-world hacker on how to bolster your SMB’s security and what hackers are looking for.
Day Two On Demand
How to Change Anyone’s Mind
Pushing someone to agree with your idea doesn’t work. Hear the strategies that will and put them into practice.
Top of the Health Care List: Telemedicine and Mental Health
How does telemedicine address mental health support? Hear what SMB leaders need to know about this evolving technology.
Navigating the Pandemic With Resiliency
Hear a discussion that explores how to stay motivated and connected in a changing and uncertain world.
Adaptability in a Connected World
Remote work has impacted everything from productivity to costs and culture. Hear why and how SMBs need to adjust.
The Power and Resilience of SMBs in an Evolving World
Day Three On Demand
SHEconomics: A Series Celebrating the Journey of Female Entrepreneurs
Get a sneak peek at the new TriNet series in an engaging talk with one of the featured trailblazers.
Riding the Wave: Preparing with Purpose
Ever wonder what it would take to surf a 100-foot wave? Get a first-hand account. Hint: focus is a literal lifesaver.
An exploration of why your unique perspective could also be your business’s strength as diversity opens up more doors.
Customer Connection in a Contextual Environment
Customer service is evolving and time is of the essence with every interaction. Find out the keys to customer satisfaction.
Investing in People and Achieving Economic Equality
Day Four On Demand
Investing in People and Achieving Economic Equality
Learn about a small business that actively impacts communities by taking a human-centered approach to what they do.
Closing the Capital Gap for Underrepresented SMBs
A candid conversation about the challenges faced by underrepresented SMB founders and how to grow and access capital.
Inspirational Conversations with TriNet Customers
TriNet customers share their trials and triumphs and best advice about how to keep going and growing.
Being Brave & Resilient
A conversation about the beginnings of the special video and music project created especially for TriNet PeopleForce.
