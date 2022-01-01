California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) provides California residents with specific rights regarding their personal information. For more information about TriNet’s handling of personal information and your CCPA rights, please visit the TriNet Privacy Policy.

Right to Know Requests

You have the right to request that TriNet provide you with details regarding the personal information we maintain about you. We call this your “right to know.” To take advantage of your right to know, you may submit a request for a Consumer Access Report using our online consumer portal, OneTrust™, found here. You can also submit your request by telephone. Our telephone number is 1-800-638-0461. Please note that, under the CCPA, consumers may request a Consumer Access Report two times in any one-year period.

Deletion Requests

With certain exceptions, you have the right to request the deletion of the personal information TriNet has collected about you. To take advantage of your right to request deletion, you may submit a request using our online consumer portal, OneTrust™, found here.

You can also submit your request for deletion by telephone. Our telephone number is 1-800-638-0461

Identity Verification Process

Prior to TriNet’s fulfillment of any right to know or deletion requests, TriNet will require a consumer to verify his or her identity using TriNet’s identity verification process. Only you, or someone authorized to act on your behalf (known as an “Authorized Agent”), may make a verifiable request related to your personal information. You may also make a verifiable request on behalf of your minor child. For more information about using Authorized Agents to fulfill your requests, please see the “Authorized Agents” section below. In order to ensure appropriate identity verification, TriNet will require verification of the consumer whether the consumer submits a right to know or deletion request directly or through an Authorized Agent. Making a verifiable request does not require you to create an account with us.



The objective of TriNet’s identity verification process is to verify your identity or authority to make the request and to confirm what personal information in TriNet’s possession relates to you. If we cannot verify these essential elements, we cannot provide you with the requested information.

TriNet will make an effort to fulfill verified requests within 45 days of receipt. However, the period for responding to your verified request may be extended, based on the complexity and the number of requests received. If this extension is required, TriNet will communicate the extension and the reason(s) for the delay within 45 days of receiving the request.

If TriNet is unable to successfully verify your identity, we will be unable to fulfill your right to know or deletion requests. If this is the case, you will be notified and directed to TriNet’s privacy notice concerning our data collection, sale, and disclosure practices described

Upon successful identity verification as described above, TriNet will provide you with a Consumer Access Report that describes the personal information TriNet has collected or disclosed about you in the last year. Please note that the information contained in the Consumer Access Report may be limited by certain provisions of the CCPA or by another law or regulation. Reasons why we will not, or may not be able to, fulfill some or all of your requests include:

If you aren’t a California resident

If we can't verify your identity

If we can't match the data we have on file to your verified credentials

If we're required or permitted to keep some or all of your personal information under federal regulations or other laws

Authorized Agents

The CCPA allows California consumers to use Authorized Agents to submit requests to TriNet on their behalf. If you have elected to use an Authorized Agent, or if you are an Authorized Agent who would like to submit requests on behalf of a consumer, the following minimum procedures will be required prior to acceptance of any requests by an Authorized Agent on behalf of a California consumer.

For the safety and security of the consumer’s information, right to know and deletion requests that are submitted to TriNet by an Authorized Agent will require a direct method of communication, preferably a valid email address, with the consumer, to fulfill the request.

All Authorized Agents will be required to successfully complete the minimum requirements for individual identity verification prior to being authorized by TriNet to submit requests on behalf of a consumer.

All requests from Authorized Agents may be submitted using our online consumer portal, OneTrust™, found

Agent Authorization Verification

In addition to the individual identity verification procedure described above, Authorized Agents will be required to submit the following written documentation:

Businesses – if you are a business acting as an Authorized Agent on behalf of a consumer, the following documentation is required:

Certificate of good standing with your state of incorporation;

Written authorization document that includes each consumer’s name, address, telephone number and valid email address, signed and dated by each consumer authorizing you, as the authorized agent, to act on behalf of each consumer in making the request; and

Valid email address for each consumer for TriNet’s direct correspondence with each consumer, including an identity verification process to be conducted by TriNet directly with that consumer.

Individuals – if you are an individual acting as an Authorized Agent on behalf of a consumer, the following documentation is required:

A “power of attorney” signed and dated by the consumer naming you as the consumer’s authorized representative, which includes the consumer’s full name and physical California address and the consumer’s month/year of birth; and

Valid email address for the consumer for TriNet’s direct correspondence with the consumer, including an identity verification process to be conducted by TriNet directly with that consumer.

Parent/Guardian of Minor Child* – TriNet does not sell information about minors. Please see TriNet’s privacy notice concerning TriNet’s data collection, sale and disclosure practices described here. If you are a parent or guardian of a minor child under 16 and would like to make a right to know or deletion request on behalf of the minor child, the following documentation will be required:

The minor’s verification documents, which include all of the following:

A certified copy of the minor’s birth certificate or adoption decree

Health insurance card (issued by the insurance company)

Medicare/Medicaid are accepted

The minor’s Social Security card

Certified school record or transcript or home school notice of intent form that includes minor’s permanent address

Proof of parental/guardianship identity document that matches the minor’s permanent residence, which includes one of the following:



Minor’s court order establishing custody

Minor’s order establishing guardianship

Court issued parental responsibility (for example, court documents on file with presiding court)