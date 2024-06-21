Newsweek Ranks #1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024
Chicago, IL — June 25, 2024 — TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), announced a series of new product enhancements, capabilities and strategic partners designed to meet the needs of its customers in today's ever-evolving business environment. These announcements were made today in Chicago at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Annual Conference and Expo 2024.

October 1-2
Virtual Event
October 1-2

Modernizing Your HR Strategy: Preparing for 2025


Join us for a transformative two-day virtual event designed exclusively for SMB leaders and HR professionals looking to modernize their HR strategies and get ahead of the trends shaping 2025.

Hivebrite, Inc.
Customer Story
Hivebrite, Inc.

TriNet was able to offer an all-in-one solution whether it's compliance, payroll, or people-related, they were able to give that to us.”

Referrals
Earn More Rewards
10k
Refer your friends at other SMBs and receive up to $10,000.*

Plus, earn a $100 VISA® Gift Card for every qualified referral you submit that results in a completed first meeting with a TriNet sales consultant.*

*Terms and conditions apply

Grow and adapt with confidence

Get HR support that sticks with you through it all. Our HR solutions are designed for companies of many sizes and needs—so no matter how your business changes, we have the solutions to support you.

Trade complexity for certainty

Get help with HR compliance and all the complexities that may come with it. We help you mitigate risks and provide industry-specific expertise, so you can navigate the ins and outs of your people management with ease.

Benefits that benefit everyone

From health to retirement plans, unlock access to a range of top-tier benefits that help you attract and retain the talent that will drive your company forward.

Take back your time

Your business needs you. Spend less time on HR admin and more time focusing on your vision and the work that makes a difference for your business, your colleagues and the people your business serves.

Variable costs as you scale

Manage your expanding business with adaptable, cost-effective HR solutions that grow with you, optimizing your budget so you can invest where it matters most.

Learn about our services.
HR Consulting Expertise
Receive guidance on intricate HR challenges so you can maintain best practices.
Access to Big-Company Benefits
Seamlessly manage—and give employees access to—comprehensive benefits packages.
Headache-Free Payroll
Take care of all aspects of payroll processing helping to ensure timely, accurate payment and payroll tax compliance.
Risk Mitigation and Up-to-Date HR Compliance
Navigate the complexities of employment-related compliance concerns, staying up to date with federal state and local requirements.
A Complete HR Platform
Intuitive tools to help automate HR processes like time tracking, leave requests and more.
Contractor and Global Workforce Support
Pay independent contractors and integrate with partners for your international personnel.
HR Consulting Expertise

We’ll help you deliver training and prepare your leaders to:

  • Handle your toughest HR challenges
  • Make better personnel decisions
  • Gain peace of mind by staying ahead of regulations and employee relations issues
Learn more about our HR consulting expertise
HR Consulting Expertise
Calculate your own savings

The average annual cost savings from working with a PEO is $1,775 per employee.*

*National Association of Professional Employer Organizations, 2018-2019. Individual business results may vary.
Start Saving—Get in Touch
Optimize HR with ease

Optimize HR with ease

We offer a range of HR solutions tailored to your industry and at any stage of the company, whether you’re enhancing an existing program or building something from the ground up. Get access to benefits, technology and expertise you need to move your business forward.

Learn more about our solutions

Don’t just take our word for it.

Customer Stories
90210 Surgery Medical Center
Customer Story
90210 Surgery Medical Center
Andy Ball, Chief Executive Officer

To be able to have a one stop shop that TriNet is able to offer is invaluable… Having that offering in one spot that can accommodate such a diverse population as we had in our staff is just really important to us."

Andy Ball, Chief Executive Officer
View this Story
Taycor Financial
Customer Story
Taycor Financial
Michael Hong, CEO & President

TriNet has been a great collaborator in building out comprehensive and competitive contribution structures that our entire team has enjoyed. And we've seen an incredible response in recruiting efforts and employee retention, and we're very proud of what we can offer our team today."

Michael Hong, CEO & President
View this Story
Dagne Dover
Customer Story
Dagne Dover
Deepa Gandhi Co-Founder and CEO

Since we started working with TriNet in 2014, I haven't had to worry if payroll processed properly, about our payroll taxes nor benefits. It’s a one stop shop; I love having one place to go."

Deepa Gandhi Co-Founder and CEO
View this Story
McCarton Foundation
Customer Story
McCarton Foundation
Whitney Loy, Chief Executive Officer

So many of the things that as a smaller nonprofit we couldn't have afforded to provide, TriNet did for us. TriNet has helped us grow from two employees to over 250, and they will help us double that number and double our impact as we go into the future."

Whitney Loy, Chief Executive Officer
View this Story
TriNet Customer
Recent Insights

Taking the Homebuyer Approach to Electing Medical Benefits

September 3, 2024
Despite the similar financial commitment involved, the decision-making process for selecting a house and electing medical benefits could not be more different. Learn more in this i...
Read The Full Article

ASO Companies for Small Businesses: Your Complete Guide

August 29, 2024
ASO companies for small businesses combine the best of technology and human expertise to help business leaders focus on their passion, not HR.
Read The Full Article

ASO Best Practices: Your Comprehensive HR Guide

August 29, 2024
Our complete guide to administrative services organization best practices will help you maximize the benefits of this HR outsourcing solution.
Read The Full Article
View All Insights

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Let's set up a time to chat.
