Healthcare Cost Hike: What's Driving It and How to Navigate It

It’s no secret that healthcare costs continue to rise year after year—but what’s behind the upward trend in 2025, and what can businesses do about it? In this timely and informative discussion, we’ll explore the major drivers fueling increased healthcare expenditures, including inflation, new medical technologies, changing workforce demographics, and shifting regulatory landscapes.

We’ll break down how these factors are impacting employer-sponsored healthcare plans and what that means for small and medium-sized businesses striving to provide competitive benefits while keeping expenses in check. From pharmaceutical pricing and provider consolidation to chronic condition management and utilization trends, we’ll shed light on the complexities influencing today’s benefits landscape.

More importantly, you’ll walk away with practical strategies and real-world insights to help manage healthcare costs effectively—without compromising the quality or value of the benefits you offer your employees. Discover how to take a proactive approach to benefits planning, balance cost with care, and support your workforce in a financially sustainable way.

Speakers
Paul Jelinek
Divisional Vice President, Product Management, TriNet
Anchit Nair
Director, Product Management, TriNet
Catherine Grigsby (moderator)
Senior Product Marketing Manager, TriNet