Base HR Platform packages

Select from one of three HR Platform tiers to get started. Then, customize your solution to see final pricing.

Essentials

A basic HR platform

Growth

An HR platform with data analytics

Includes Payroll*
Zen

A complete HR platform with employee engagement tools and payroll processing

Key
=
Included
=
Not available
=
Add-on
Key
=
Included
=
Not available
=
Add-on
Essentials
Growth
Zen
Core HR
Automated Onboarding
Enable new hires to complete onboarding in minutes.
Employee system of record
Access employee's information in one system.
Company directory & org chart
Overview of company employees and department branches.
Document management
Keep track of employee documents in one secure location.
Reporting
Review custom reports to better understand your HR Platform data.
HR Library
Compilation of current regulatory requirements and additional resources.
Compliance Assistant
Stay informed of important business and HR-related deadlines and set custom deadlines unique to your business.
Account provisioning
Automatically provision your employees with access to accounts during onboarding.
Mobile App
Onboard and view hiring documents directly from your mobile device.
Benefits
Electronic Data Interchange
EDI can help you save time by automatically sending enrollment elections to insurance carriers.
*Available for groups with 50+ employees
Spending Accounts
Manage HSAs, FSAs and Commuter benefits within TriNet HR Platform.
ACA Support
Track employee eligibility status and automate reporting to help meet ACA requirements.
TriNet Perks
Enhance your company’s benefits offering with discounts and special rates on the things your employees buy every day.
COBRA Support Administration
Access integrated support to help streamline COBRA administration with automated notifications.
Enrich®
Offer employees tax-optimized reimbursements for expenses related to medical travel, education, disaster relief and child adoption.
Time & Attendance
Time off tracking
Time off tools making it easy for you and your employees to submit, track and manage time off requests.
Learn more
Scheduling
Handle time tracking for your entire workforce like a total pro.
  • Create and edit work shifts
  • Manage & approve time off requests
  • Blackout dates
  • And more
Geolocation tracking
Record the location of where your employees clock in, getting visibility on your employees’ work location.
Overtime pay calculations
Calculate overtime pay owed based on applicable federal, state and local requirements.
Time clock with Mobile app
Clock in and out directly from HR Platform Mobile app.
Analytics dashboard
Understand your team’s activities through real-time reporting, including information on clock ins and outs, how many hours each project has accrued, and analytics on overtime pay.
Recruiting
Career page optimization
Let our team take your hosted careers page to the next level with brand specific customizations.
All access support
Reach the team by phone, as well as by email and live chat.
Candidate texting
Boost real-time conversations with candidates to keep your company top-of-mind and ahead of the competition.
Data import
Zoom integration
Connect Zoom to share video conference links directly with the hiring team and candidates via email.
Advanced Reporting
Spot inefficiencies and opportunities hidden within your recruiting process.
Advisory Services
HR Advisory Desk
Connect with a team of HR advisors that provide best practice guidance to support your toughest HR questions and challenges.
TriNet Learning, powered by 360Learning
  • Provide a one-stop shop for upskilling employees with a dynamic learning platform for better engagement.
  • Dynamic learning platform for increased engagement in compliance and upskilling.
Compensation Management
Real-time comparison salary data
Real–time compensation data from actual employee pay from small and medium-sized businesses –that are not self-reported or stale pay information.
Custom compensation benchmark options
Get insight on pay information of companies in your industry, location, and or size to help align your company so you can better attract and retain top talent.
Performance Management
Full suite of performance review tool
Improve employee performance with the user.
Goal management
Track and set goals to benchmark company progress.
One-on-one meeting tool
Stay aligned with your employees with customizable one-on-one tools to keep them engaged and accountable.
Customizable review form templates
Create review forms personalized to your specifications.
Employee Engagement Surveys
Customizable survey templates
Create custom surveys to collect personalized information.
Filter results by employee demographics
Review information based on target areas.
Anonymous feedback options
Retain anonymity with anonymizing survey results.
People Hub
Task Manager
Create and track task lists for employees. Clarify action items.
Real-time company feed for announcements
Allow employees and admins to easily communicate and collaborate directly in their HR system of record.
Payroll
Advanced Pay Features Included
  • Unlimited Pay Runs
  • Garnishments Support
  • Direct Deposits
  • Tips Reporting
Payroll Tax Filing
Let our payroll processing software and team of payroll tax experts help take care of the heavy lifting.
R&D Tax Credits
When you work with TriNet Clarus R+D, you can elect to offset certain payroll tax liabilities with your R&D tax credits on each payroll run, so you don’t have to wait for the tax credit from the IRS.
Pay calendar options
Access a 12-month calendar view or list view with option to download for print or sending to employees.
Contractor payments
Make payments to your independent contractors.
General ledger reporting
Direct integrations with leading accounting systems to help improve security and accuracy.
401(k) integrations
Sync data through the 401(k) Connector app for automated transmission of payroll data to your provider.
Pricing starts at a five employee minimum.
* Try HR Platform's Essentials Growth package. First month free. No hassle cancellation in the first 30 days. Certain terms apply.
** Payroll processing and other certain features may be available to only to supported industries.

Available add-ons

Payroll Processing

Integrated payroll data makes payroll processing a breeze. The platform automatically calculate deductions, withholdings, benefits allocations and more.

$0*

*Free with purchase of a Zen package.

Benefits Administration**

Simplify benefits administration and enrollment.

$0*

*Included at no cost with certain terms and conditions.

Recruiting by Jazz HR

Save on industry-leading applicant tracking software.

Starting at $0
HR Advisory Desk

Gain access to expert guidance on HR and payroll processing challenges.

$0
**To be eligible for free Benefits Administration, customer must subscribe to an HR Platform base plan, cannot be from a broker or third party referral and assign their broker of record to TriNet's preferred broker partner that is assigned to them by TriNet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I change my package or cancel after I complete checkout?
Of course. We make it easy for you to change and modify your package, and particularly with a monthly contract, you can cancel at any time with 30-day notice.
What is the implementation timeline?
Implementation timelines vary based on company size, products purchased and implementation option selected. The estimated timeline for basic Implementation is 30 to 45 days and 30 to 90 days for Advanced Implementation.
Are there outsourced HR service options to help my HR team?
Of course! Our HR Plus solution complements our HR technology with access to outsourced HR and payroll experts. If you need additional guidance on which to choose, request a meeting here.
Can I bring my own benefits broker?
Sure thing! But Benefits Administration is included if you work with the assigned TriNet broker partner and assign them as your broker of record. You can always retain your current broker, but Benefits Administration will be a cost of $5 PEPM.
Control overhead and maximize profits jpg

Get More Support with HR Plus

Need additional support with payroll processing and payroll taxes. Engage with HR Plus so you don’t have to add headcount.

This add-on services team works directly with TriNet’s HR Platform, getting you started right on your HR software from day one.

Discover the Outsourced HR Services Available with HR Plus

