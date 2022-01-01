Human resources is about people and, at TriNet, nothing matters more to us than the people we serve.

We are proud to be part of Stand for Small, and we’re here to help, providing full-service HR solutions and expert resources to answer your important HR questions. This includes our recent COVID-19 webcast and blog series created specifically for small and medium-size businesses.

We value the trust you place in us and are honored to serve you as we come together in this uncertain time.

Please stay safe and healthy.



—Burton M. Goldfield, President & CEO, TriNet