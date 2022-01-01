Watch as we share expert advice and explore salient issues impacting SMBs with legal and business advisors.
TriNet Stands for Small
Human resources is about people and, at TriNet, nothing matters more to us than the people we serve.
We are proud to be part of Stand for Small, and we’re here to help, providing full-service HR solutions and expert resources to answer your important HR questions. This includes our recent COVID-19 webcast and blog series created specifically for small and medium-size businesses.
We value the trust you place in us and are honored to serve you as we come together in this uncertain time.
Please stay safe and healthy.
—Burton M. Goldfield, President & CEO, TriNet
COVID-19 Resources
Upcoming and on-demand webcasts
Learn how SMBs are impacted in the age of COVID-19
TriNet, in collaboration with The Harris Poll, goes beyond the headlines and takes the pulse of small and medium-size businesses through a series of industry-wide surveys.
The impact of COVID-19 on business
Read blogs about how to better manage the impact of COVID-19 on your bottom line and your employees, and get updates on current legislation.
Full-Service HR Solutions
HR Expertise
Talent Management
Dedicated Team
Employee Support
Strategic Services
Benefit Options
Premium-Level Plans
National and Regional Insurance Carrier Policies
Compliance Support
Payroll Services
Online Payroll Processing
Payroll Specialists
Tax Administration
Self-Service Platform
Risk Mitigation
Compliance
Best Practices Guidance
Workplace Safety
Employment Practices Liability Insurance
About TriNet
Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area
Clients as of 12/31/20
Worksite employees as of 9/30/21