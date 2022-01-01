TriNet Stands for Small

Human resources is about people and, at TriNet, nothing matters more to us than the people we serve.

We are proud to be part of Stand for Small, and we’re here to help, providing full-service HR solutions and expert resources to answer your important HR questions. This includes our recent COVID-19 webcast and blog series created specifically for small and medium-size businesses.

We value the trust you place in us and are honored to serve you as we come together in this uncertain time.

Please stay safe and healthy.

—Burton M. Goldfield, President & CEO, TriNet

COVID-19 Resources

Upcoming and on-demand webcasts

Watch as we share expert advice and explore salient issues impacting SMBs with legal and business advisors.

Learn how SMBs are impacted in the age of COVID-19

TriNet, in collaboration with The Harris Poll, goes beyond the headlines and takes the pulse of small and medium-size businesses through a series of industry-wide surveys.

The impact of COVID-19 on business

Read blogs about how to better manage the impact of COVID-19 on your bottom line and your employees, and get updates on current legislation.

Full-Service HR Solutions

HR Expertise

Talent Management
Dedicated Team
Employee Support
Strategic Services

Benefit Options

Premium-Level Plans
National and Regional Insurance Carrier Policies
Compliance Support

Payroll Services

Online Payroll Processing
Payroll Specialists
Tax Administration
Self-Service Platform

Risk Mitigation

Compliance
Best Practices Guidance
Workplace Safety
Employment Practices Liability Insurance

About TriNet

30 + Years

Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area

17,500+

Clients as of 12/31/20

~351K

Worksite employees as of 9/30/21

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

