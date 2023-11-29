Terms and Conditions

These Terms and Conditions governs the Lite customer promotion offered by HR Platform (“HR Platform”) who purchases an annual HR Platform base plan subscription and pays upfront between March 1, 2024 to March 28, 2024 (“Customer”).

Eligibility:

Must be a current Lite customer not currently subscribed to an HR Platform base plan.

Must purchase an annual subscription of an HR Platform base plan.

Must pay the annual cost upfront.

Must sign a new Service Order.

Promotion:

The value of the promotion is the four (4) months free of the current prevailing price of the purchased subscription at the time of the promotion.

This is a one-time promotion credit and shall be applied on the invoice.

The employee count used to determine the promotion credit will be the employee count provided by the Customer at the time of initial sign up.

Contingent worker subscription is excluded from the promotion.

The promotion also includes the following eligible solutions and services in addition to the base plans: Payroll, Advisory Services, Benefits Administration, EDI, COBRA Support, HR Manager, Payroll Manager, or Payroll Tax Compliance Manager. Certain requirements apply to these add-on products, and minimum pricing may apply.

Other add-on products not specifically mentioned herein are excluded from the promotion.

The promotion is only valid during the initial sign up. No additional promotion credit is provided after the initial sign up for any product add-ons, change in employee count, and change in subscription fees etc.

There is a minimum pricing of five (5) employees per month for a base plan subscription.

Other Conditions:

No other discounts, offers, or incentives can be applied in conjunction or combined with this promotion.

This is a limited time offer and begins on March 1, 2024 and ends on March 28, 2024; however, is subject to availability and can end at HR Platform’s discretion.

The promotion is not transferable.

The collection and processing of personal information are governed by TriNet Privacy Policy

TriNet Privacy Policy New York is the governing law and exclusive jurisdiction.

HR Platform shall in its sole discretion determine if Lite customer is eligible and the actual promotion credit value.

HR Platform reserves the right to modify or terminate this promotion at any time without prior notice.

Limitation of Liability:

HR Platform and its affiliates shall not be liable for any indirect, incidental, special, or consequential damages arising out of or in connection with this promotion, including but not limited to lost profits, loss of data, or loss of business opportunities.

Entire Agreement:

These terms and conditions constitute the entire agreement between the Customer and HR Platform with respect to the promotion, and supersedes all prior or contemporaneous agreements, representations, warranties, and understandings, whether oral or written.

Customer acknowledges that it has read, understood, and by subscribing to an annual base plan, Customer agrees to be bound by these promotion Terms and Conditions.