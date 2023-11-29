Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

A Strategic Approach to Offering Employees Benefits

Many human resources professionals know that employee benefits are a critical offering in today’s job market, but outside of that, it may not be immediately apparent why employee benefits are important. Wouldn’t it be simpler to increase compensation instead of navigating the complexities of selecting or creating benefit packages? While it may seem like an equivalent tradeoff, according to the Society for Human Resource Management, 60% of employees rate benefits as very important to job satisfaction1 and 80% of employees who are satisfied with their benefits are also satisfied with their job.2

There are several advantages to offering benefits, such as competing for and retaining top talent, supporting employee morale and contributing overall to company culture. In fact, a recent study in 2022 found that nearly 70% of employees felt that flexible benefits were important.3 In the new normal of virtual employment and remote management, benefits continue to be an important part of a potential hire’s decision-making process.

Offering benefits is a multi-step process, typically beginning with understanding employee needs and researching available options. Once the benefit packages are determined, this information is communicated throughout the business and employees can then enroll in the benefit options and packages that fit their needs. Lastly, there may be ongoing maintenance and management of benefits too.