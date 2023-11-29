Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Pricing

What is TriNet’s pricing structure?
TriNet PEO charges on a flat fee per-employee-per-month (PEPM) basis, so your costs are predictable.1 Prices can vary by region, industry, company size and scope of services. Get more information on TriNet’s Transparent Pricing page.

1 Payroll taxes are subject to periodic adjustments by relevant government authorities and this is an estimate based on annual employee wages and wages capped as applicable according to federal and state taxing authority guidelines. PEPM charges applicable as a portion of the rate on each pay cycle run charged per check fee.

Risk mitigation that helps you comply with certainty
Gain peace of mind
Count on our compliance experts for specialized guidance on employment-related rules and regulations to help you prevent risk.
Comply with confidence
Rely on us to help you with compliance support including required filings related to payroll and benefits.
Stay on top of regulatory shifts
Keeping up with ever-changing employment rules and regulations is complex and time consuming. Rely on our experts to handle that for you.
Enrich Adopt allows companies to provide a tax-favored adoption assistance program that supports eligible employees who wish to expand their immediate families through adoption. The plan reimburses eligible expenses incurred during the adoption process subject to IRS and plan rules.

Walter Zhang - In-House Legal Counsel, Hiretual
"Sometimes people are injured in the office and we have to process workers’ compensation. TriNet helps us stay compliant with everything related to HR."
Walter Zhang
In-House Legal Counsel, Hiretual
Allow your people to thrive with our HR capabilities
Full-Service HR When You Need It
HR questions can arise unexpectedly. From everyday support to complex HR issues, you and your employees can connect with our team of experts when they need them the most.
Extensive Industry-Focused Expertise
With a team of HR specialists who are industry-specialized, we help you stay on top of the latest rules, regulations and compliance issues that affect your business.
Compliance and Sensitive Matters
Get best practices guidance on regulations from family leave to ACA, plus administrative and fiduciary responsibility for our sponsored health and retirement plans.
More Options to Flex Your Needs
By collectively leveraging thousands of small and medium size businesses, we offer access to more choices and greater benefits. We also provide workshops and resources to help employees learn and grow.

* National Association of Professional Employer Organizations, 2018-2019. Individual business results may vary.

Claims Management

Our claims management team is experienced, responsive and focused on expediting every case, while helping to prevent fraudulent claims.
Expedited claims handling
Fraud prevention assistance
Integrated medical care
Nurse advocacy
Access to top physician networks, including the Medical Provider Network in California
Analytics and exception-based reporting

TriNet provides full-service HR solutions including worker’s compensation, payroll administration and employee benefits to SMBs in Atlanta and throughout Georgia. Our office is located in the Financial Center, where SR-400 N and SR-141 meet. We’re only eight miles north of the downtown metropolitan area in close proximity to Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza and Buckhead Village.

$19,564

The amount manufacturers pay on average per employee to comply with federal regulations, which nearly double the per-employee costs borne by firms throughout all industries1

1National Association of Manufacturers, Top 20 Facts About Manufacturing (2018).
2.5

The number of times small manufacturers with less than 50 employees spend compared to large manufacturers on compliance issues1

Tailored HR Solutions for your Portfolio
When you team up with TriNet, you can extend the advantages of full-service HR to your portfolio companies
HR Expertise
HR Expertise
Manage HR with ease with help from an HR team that knows your clients’ business to support whatever they’re facing – from dealing with employee relations issues, benefits offerings, or international hiring.
We are positively overwhelmed with TriNet's ability to identify and over exceed our business needs!
Barbara St Clair
July 4, 2023
“As a small business, TriNet helps us to focus on our clients and employees by ensuring we are operating within current employee and tax regulations.”
Read full review
TriNet Helps you Grow
Charlie Hewitt
January 31, 2023
“Compared to other PEOs we have used, the TriNet platform is both powerful and user friendly.”
Read full review
Like cruise control for your businesses HR needs.
Armand Ferranti
October 20, 2022
“TriNet allows us to run our business without the distractions of HR management.”
Read full review
TriNet Makes our Small Company Feel Just as Important as a Large Company
Steve Humphries
June 5, 2021
“After being with TriNet for a year, I can see how they have helped us as a small business. Even though I know that we are not a large revenue producin...”
Read full review
Got HR headaches? No aspirin necessary...take one TriNet instead.
LeAnn Stewart
May 29, 2021
“We use TriNet across our whole organization to manage our benefits, payroll, paid time off, leave, HR paperwork, and execute our retirement deferrals.”
Read full review
A Strategic Approach to Offering Employees Benefits

Many human resources professionals know that employee benefits are a critical offering in today’s job market, but outside of that, it may not be immediately apparent why employee benefits are important. Wouldn’t it be simpler to increase compensation instead of navigating the complexities of selecting or creating benefit packages? While it may seem like an equivalent tradeoff, according to the Society for Human Resource Management, 60% of employees rate benefits as very important to job satisfaction1 and 80% of employees who are satisfied with their benefits are also satisfied with their job.2

There are several advantages to offering benefits, such as competing for and retaining top talent, supporting employee morale and contributing overall to company culture. In fact, a recent study in 2022 found that nearly 70% of employees felt that flexible benefits were important.3 In the new normal of virtual employment and remote management, benefits continue to be an important part of a potential hire’s decision-making process.

Offering benefits is a multi-step process, typically beginning with understanding employee needs and researching available options. Once the benefit packages are determined, this information is communicated throughout the business and employees can then enroll in the benefit options and packages that fit their needs. Lastly, there may be ongoing maintenance and management of benefits too.
