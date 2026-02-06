TriNet vs. ADP TotalSource
TriNet vs. ADP TotalSource: Comparing Two PEO Solutions
TriNet and ADP TotalSource both operate in the professional employer organization (PEO) space, helping small and midsize businesses manage payroll, benefits, and HR responsibilities through a co-employment model.
On TrustRadius, ADP TotalSource is described as a PEO offering that combines payroll, HR administration, benefits, and compliance support within the broader ADP ecosystem. (TrustRadius)
TriNet is positioned as an HR solutions provider offering both PEO and ASO models, pairing HR technology with HR expertise, including support for payroll, benefits administration, compliance, and workforce analytics.
While both provide PEO services, differences in service approach, technology experience, and customer feedback can influence which option is the better fit.
TriNet vs. ADP TotalSource: Which PEO Fits Your Business?
TriNet
- A PEO model with access to HR support and best practice guidance
A broad HR platform spanning payroll, benefits administration, time tracking, performance management, learning, and analytics (G2)
- Flexibility to move between PEO and non-PEO (ASO) models as business needs change
ADP TotalSource
- A traditional PEO offering within the ADP product ecosystem
- A standardized approach aligned to ADP payroll and HR infrastructure
|Review platform
|TriNet
|ADP TotalSource
(star rating as of January 2026)
4.0/51,213 reviews
3.9/51,040 reviews
(score as of January 2026)
7.7/101,244 reviews
6.9/10396 reviews
(TrustScore as of January 2026)
3.2/5167 reviews
1.6/51,000+ reviews
The biggest differences that matter
Service model and HR guidance
ADP TotalSource delivers PEO services through a large-scale, standardized model within ADP’s broader payroll and HR ecosystem. (TrustRadius)
TriNet is often selected by businesses looking for hands-on HR guidance paired with technology, particularly when navigating complex HR decisions or scaling across states. (G2)
Why this matters: for lean HR teams, access to HR expertise and best-practice guidance can be just as important as the technology itself.
Technology experience and flexibility
TriNet is described on G2 as offering platform capabilities across payroll, benefits, time tracking, performance management, learning, and analytics. (G2)
ADP TotalSource integrates closely with ADP’s payroll and HR systems, which may appeal to organizations already invested in the ADP ecosystem. (TrustRadius)
Why this matters: some businesses prioritize flexibility and usability across HR workflows, while others prioritize alignment with an existing payroll provider.
Best-fit company profile
- TriNet: businesses that want a PEO-backed solution with strong HR guidance, flexible service models, and a broad HR technology experience
- ADP TotalSource: businesses that prefer a traditional PEO structure anchored within the ADP product suite