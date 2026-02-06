TriNet vs. ADP TotalSource

TriNet and ADP TotalSource both operate in the professional employer organization (PEO) space, helping small and midsize businesses manage payroll, benefits, and HR responsibilities through a co-employment model.

On TrustRadius, ADP TotalSource is described as a PEO offering that combines payroll, HR administration, benefits, and compliance support within the broader ADP ecosystem. (TrustRadius)

TriNet is positioned as an HR solutions provider offering both PEO and ASO models, pairing HR technology with HR expertise, including support for payroll, benefits administration, compliance, and workforce analytics.

While both provide PEO services, differences in service approach, technology experience, and customer feedback can influence which option is the better fit.