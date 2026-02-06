TriNet vs. ADP TotalSource

TriNet vs. ADP TotalSource: Comparing Two PEO Solutions 

TriNet and ADP TotalSource both operate in the professional employer organization (PEO) space, helping small and midsize businesses manage payroll, benefits, and HR responsibilities through a co-employment model. 

On TrustRadius, ADP TotalSource is described as a PEO offering that combines payroll, HR administration, benefits, and compliance support within the broader ADP ecosystem. (TrustRadius

TriNet is positioned as an HR solutions provider offering both PEO and ASO models, pairing HR technology with HR expertise, including support for payroll, benefits administration, compliance, and workforce analytics.  

While both provide PEO services, differences in service approach, technology experience, and customer feedback can influence which option is the better fit. 

TriNet vs. ADP TotalSource: Which PEO Fits Your Business? 

TriNet

TriNet may be better for teams that want: 
  • A PEO model with access to HR support and best practice guidance 

  • A broad HR platform spanning payroll, benefits administration, time tracking, performance management, learning, and analytics (G2

  • Flexibility to move between PEO and non-PEO (ASO) models as business needs change 

ADP TotalSource

  • A traditional PEO offering within the ADP product ecosystem 
  • A standardized approach aligned to ADP payroll and HR infrastructure  
Customer reviews snapshot (independent platforms) 
Scores below are pulled from public review platforms and can change over time. Always verify the latest ratings before publishing.
Review platformTriNetADP TotalSource

G2

(star rating as of January 2026) 
4.0/5
1,213 reviews
3.9/5
1,040 reviews

TrustRadius

(score as of January 2026)
7.7/10
1,244 reviews
6.9/10
396 reviews

Trustpilot

(TrustScore as of January 2026) 
3.2/5
167 reviews
1.6/5
1,000+ reviews
Note: Review platforms measure different audiences (HR admins vs. employees) and different aspects of the experience, so it’s best to evaluate overall trends rather than a single score. 

The biggest differences that matter 

Service model and HR guidance

ADP TotalSource delivers PEO services through a large-scale, standardized model within ADP’s broader payroll and HR ecosystem. (TrustRadius

TriNet is often selected by businesses looking for hands-on HR guidance paired with technology, particularly when navigating complex HR decisions or scaling across states. (G2

Why this matters: for lean HR teams, access to HR expertise and best-practice guidance can be just as important as the technology itself. 

Technology experience and flexibility

TriNet is described on G2 as offering platform capabilities across payroll, benefits, time tracking, performance management, learning, and analytics. (G2

ADP TotalSource integrates closely with ADP’s payroll and HR systems, which may appeal to organizations already invested in the ADP ecosystem. (TrustRadius

Why this matters: some businesses prioritize flexibility and usability across HR workflows, while others prioritize alignment with an existing payroll provider. 

Best-fit company profile

  • TriNet: businesses that want a PEO-backed solution with strong HR guidance, flexible service models, and a broad HR technology experience 
  • ADP TotalSource: businesses that prefer a traditional PEO structure anchored within the ADP product suite 