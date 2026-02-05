TriNet vs. Gusto

Image - Top (5).png

TriNet vs. Gusto: Payroll and HR for SMBs—Two Very Different Approaches 

Gusto is widely used for SMB payroll and streamlined HR basics. On TrustRadius,  Gusto is described as offering payroll, benefits, and compliance capabilities scaled for small to mid-sized businesses, emphasizing ease of use. (TrustRadius)


TriNet, meanwhile, is often selected when businesses want more robust HR coverage - including a broader HR platform and access to HR guidance and services. (G2)

Quick comparison

TriNet

TriNet may be better for teams that want: 
  • Support navigating HR complexity as they scale (compliance, multi-state, benefits decision support).
  • A comprehensive HR platform spanning payroll, benefits administration, time tracking, performance management, learning, analytics .

  • Access to big company benefits.

Gusto

Gusto may be better for teams that want: 

  • A simpler payroll-first platform for smaller teams (especially earlier-stage SMBs). TrustRadius

Book demo
Customer reviews snapshot (independent platforms) 

Scores below are pulled from public review platforms and can change over time. Always verify the latest ratings before publishing.

Review platformTriNetGusto

G2

(star rating as of January 2026) 
4.0/5
1,213 reviews
4.6/5
7,511 reviews

TrustRadius

(score as of January 2026)
7.7/10
1,244 reviews
8.9/10
597 reviews

Trustpilot

(TrustScore as of January 2026) 
3.2/5
167 reviews

2.7/5

2,338 reviews
Note: Different platforms measure different audiences (admins vs. employees) and different product scopes, so it’s best to look at patterns, not a single score. 

The biggest differences that matter 

Image - Top (6).png

“Payroll-first” vs. “HR complexity + support”

  • Gusto is often viewed as a strong payroll-first option for smaller teams. (TrustRadius
  • TriNet is positioned to help businesses manage a wider range of HR needs beyond payroll, including benefits and broader HR functions. (G2
Image - Top (7).png

Growing pains: multi-state, compliance, benefits strategy 

As headcount grows, HR complexity grows fast—especially when you hire across states. TriNet’s platform is described as spanning core HR areas and pairing tech with service. (G2

Image - Top (8).png

What “better” means depends on your stage

  • If you want simple, payroll-forward workflows, Gusto may be enough. (TrustRadius
  • If you want more complete HR coverage and guidance as complexity rises, TriNet may be the better fit. (G2