TriNet vs. Insperity: Comparing Two PEO Providers
TriNet and Insperity both play in the PEO space, but customer experiences and technology perceptions can differ.
On TrustRadius, Insperity is described as a complete PEO service combining personalized service and HR technology. (TrustRadius)
TriNet is also positioned as comprehensive HR and payroll services tailored for SMBs, including client access to HR support and guidance. (TrustRadius)
Quick comparison
TriNet
TriNet may be better for teams that want:
A broad HR platform spanning payroll, benefits administration, time tracking, performance, learning, analytics (G2)
A PEO option with strong availability of HR support and guidance (TrustRadius)
Insperity
Insperity may be better for teams that want:
A traditional PEO relationship model and are evaluating multiple PEO providers (TrustRadius)
Customer reviews snapshot (independent platforms)
Scores below are pulled from public review platforms and can change over time. Always verify the latest ratings before publishing.
|Review platform
|TriNet
|Insperity
(star rating as of January 2026)
4.0/51,213 reviews
3.9/565 reviews
(score as of January 2026)
7.7/101,244 reviews
5.2/1029 reviews
(TrustScore as of January 2026)
3.2/5167 reviews
2.3/58 reviews
Note: Different platforms measure different audiences (admins vs. employees) and different product scopes, so it’s best to look at patterns, not a single score.
The biggest differences that matter
Review volume and consistency across platforms
- On TrustRadius, TriNet shows a higher score and much larger review volume than Insperity in the PEO category context provided by TrustRadius pages. (TrustRadius)
- On G2, both are close, with TriNet slightly higher and a much larger review count. (G2)
Technology experience and breadth
- TriNet is described on G2 as having platform capabilities spanning payroll, benefits, time tracking, performance management, learning, and analytics. (G2)
- Insperity is positioned as PEO services combining service + HR technology. (TrustRadius)
Choosing a PEO: what to prioritize
When comparing PEOs, businesses typically care about:
- Responsiveness and service model
- Benefits experience and administration
- HR guidance and compliance confidence
- Technology usability for admins and employees