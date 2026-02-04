TriNet and Rippling can both help you run payroll and manage HR - but they’re designed around different operating models.

Rippling is often positioned as an “all-in-one” platform that spans HR + IT + spend management. (TrustRadius)

TriNet, an HR solutions provider, offers both PEO and ASO solutions, pairs HR technology with HR expertise (including support for payroll, benefits administration, compliance, and workforce analytics).

If your priority is hands-on HR best practice guidance, risk mitigation, and robust benefits support - especially for multi-state complexity - TriNet may be the better fit.