TriNet PeopleForce
2020 Vision: How COVID-19 is Accelerating the Future of Work
What work trends seem to be gaining ground in the pandemic lockdown and what do they mean for employees and managers? Hear about the unintended consequences of this sea change and find out where business leaders are putting their energies now.
“During the pandemic, our culture has been our anchor and we have really doubled down on it.” ―Gina Hartigan, Vice President of Human Resources, Mavenlink
Joshua Newman
