Business Unusual: 2020's Economy, Trade and SMBs
Mona Sutphen gives advice on how to successfully manage a business in a highly uncertain economic environment. She describes strategies such as managing cash, business agility, decision making and how to use speed as competitive advantage.
“This pandemic, has revealed an endurance strength of the American economy, which is the incredible innovation that you see everywhere.” ―Mona Sutphen, Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Former Managing Director, UBS and Senior Advisor at Vistria Group
Speakers
Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, former Managing Director, UBS and Senior Advisor at Vistria Group
Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Communications Officer, TriNet
