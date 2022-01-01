TriNet PeopleForce
Customer Experience 2.0, Not All Digital
What do your customers want: Quick access to information or a more nuanced chat with a customer service rep? Maybe they want both. We'll discuss how to use human interaction vs. technology tools in creating the optimal customer experience.
“Navigating interaction and finding the best answer is the next generation of customer experience.” ―Olivier Kohler, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, TriNet
Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, TriNet
Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Communications Officer, TriNet
