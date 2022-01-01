TriNet PeopleForce
Employment Risk in Today's Workplace
How can you get out in front of regulations, manage risk and create a competitive advantage for your business? Get an explanation of key risks and compliance issues businesses face today and learn how to think about these issues more critically and strategically.
“Currently, 42% of the U.S. workforce is working from home. If you consider contributions to the GDP based on earnings, we are essentially accounting for 2/3 of economic activity.” ―Alex Warren, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, TriNet
Speakers
|
View On-demand
I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.