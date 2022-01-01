TriNet PeopleForce

 Getting to the Other Side: How (and When) Will the Economy Recover?

As we start planning for 2021, we want to know: What will the market look like, how will it impact your business, and where do we start? The answers may surprise you.


“The pandemic has just made it more painfully obvious that the inequality around the world has gotten too wide.” ―Mike Wilson, Chief Investment Officer and Chief U.S. Equity Strategist for Morgan Stanley



Speakers

Olivier Kohler


Mike Wilson

Chief Investment Officer and Chief US Equity Strategist for Morgan Stanley




Wilfred Frost


Wilfred Frost

“Closing Bell” Co-Anchor, CNBC


  

View On-demand

true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": "", "bot": "" }

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.

©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Policy