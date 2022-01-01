TriNet PeopleForce

 Health Care Trends: Hang On, It Could be a Wild Ride

Hear an in-depth discussion around the issues and trends facing our health care system. What changes has COVID-19 caused and what does that mean for the future? Leaders from Kaiser and Accenture discuss the different models available to businesses and the potential impact of the presidential election on our health care system.


“We have to recognize that we’re all just learning this together.” ―Dr. Kaveh Safavi, Senior Managing Director, Global Health Practice, Accenture



Speakers

Dr. Kaveh Safavi


Senior Managing Director, Global Health Practice, Accenture



Arthur M. Southam, MD


Executive Vice President, Health Plan Operations and Chief Growth Officer, Kaiser Permanente

Dr. John Torres


Senior Vice President of Insurance Services, TriNet

  


