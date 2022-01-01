TriNet PeopleForce
Health Care Trends: Hang On, It Could be a Wild Ride
Hear an in-depth discussion around the issues and trends facing our health care system. What changes has COVID-19 caused and what does that mean for the future? Leaders from Kaiser and Accenture discuss the different models available to businesses and the potential impact of the presidential election on our health care system.
“We have to recognize that we’re all just learning this together.” ―Dr. Kaveh Safavi, Senior Managing Director, Global Health Practice, Accenture
Speakers
Edward Griese
