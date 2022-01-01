TriNet PeopleForce
In the New Normal, Cash (Flow) is King
How should your business think about cost cutting vs. investing in a year like 2020? Kelly Tuminelli explains that cashflow is key and explains why and how to maximize cash and agility while remaining vigilant about unexpected changes.
“The quicker you can get to market and shift your business model and meet customers where they are, the quicker you can get to profitability.” ―Kelly Tuminelli, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, TriNet
Speakers
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Communications Officer, TriNet
