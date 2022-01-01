TriNet PeopleForce
Inequality Doesn't Work Here
Professor Glaude gives a warm and inspiring talk on how inequality hurts us all, how we can help push change forward and what it can mean to a young person to be a true mentor.
“When we have diverse rooms, we not only have diverse opinions, we have diverse experiences.” ―Professor Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor; Chair, Department of African American Studies, Princeton University
Speakers
|
View On-demand
I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.