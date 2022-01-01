TriNet PeopleForce

 Movement Not a Moment: How Diversity Makes Your Business Better

As a hiring manager, what steps can you take to ensure your team is diverse? A diverse workforce can be key to creating and growing business. Hear firsthand stories about why it works and how you can put it into action in your own business.


“Equity is about fair treatment. It is about access. It’s about opportunity.” ―Lesley Slaton Brown, Chief Diversity Officer, HP



Speakers

Nina Montée Karp


Founder, SVP Strategy & Brand Development, Happiest Baby



Lesley Slaton Brown


Chief Diversity Officer, HP

Ralph Clark


President and Chief Executive Officer, ShotSpotter


  
Cathy A. Manginelli


SPHR-SCP, STMCP, ACC
Corporate VP of Talent and Diversity, TriNet

